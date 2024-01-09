On Quitter’s Day, KIND Snacks is announcing Better You by Lana, a one-day-only immersive wellness pop-up that flips the script on how to start the New Year, with actress, Lana Condor. By launching on Quitter’s Day, the day by which most Americans have quit their New Year’s resolutions, KIND and Lana are inviting consumers to shut out the noise and stress that heightens around the New Year.

“It is nearly impossible to start the year without the overwhelming pressure and noise of our ‘eat this, not that’ culture that escalates each January,” said Osher Hoberman, Chief Marketing Officer at KIND. “As a continuation of KIND’s commitment to nutrition education and nourishment, we are challenging the status quo and empowering Americans to trust their taste buds to lead them to whole, recommended foods we’re not eating enough of today.”

“Each and every January, we all feel like we should be changing our daily routines to become better versions of ourselves. It’s time to ask ourselves how well these resolutions are serving us,” said Lana. “Better You by Lana certainly sounds like a wellness store in name, but the experience KIND and I teamed up to create is anything but. We will empower consumers to shut out the noise that comes with the new year.”

To visit Better You by Lana, stop by Santa Monica’s Third Street Promenade on 395 Santa Monica Place, Unit 146 from 12–9 pm PT. The first 100 people in line will receive a custom gift from Lana and KIND while supplies last.

Submitted by Karalyn Hoover