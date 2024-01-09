On January 7 at approximately 4:13 PM
Dispatchers began receiving 911 calls regarding an injury traffic collision. The vehicle involved was traveling westbound on San Vicente Boulevard when it struck a pedestrian pushing a stroller with a two-year-old child as they were crossing southbound at 19th Street. Both victims were transported to a local hospital in critical condition and are currently listed in stable condition. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and has been cooperative with the investigation. No signs of impairment were observed by evaluating officers. The investigation is ongoing.