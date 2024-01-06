The City of Malibu invites community members to join a virtual community meeting to discuss homelessness in Malibu on Wednesday, January 17, 11 a.m.

“The homelessness crisis impacts everyone, housed and unhoused, here in Malibu and across the state,” Mayor Steve Uhring said. “It is critical that the City continue to offer outreach to help people experiencing homelessness to get into housing and comprehensive services This meeting will offer an opportunity for residents to join the discussions with our homeless service providers, law enforcement, City officials, business and civic leaders, and fellow community members.”

Participants can ask questions, share concerns, and hear updates on homelessness, homeless outreach efforts, and services from the City’s Homeless Outreach Team through The People Concern, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) the Las Virgenes-Malibu Council of Governments (COG) Outreach Coordinator, and City staff.

Malibu is a compassionate community that has been dedicating significant resources toward helping people experiencing homelessness in the community to get off the street and into housing and comprehensive services. The City began contracting for homeless outreach services in 2017, beginning with two outreach workers and expanding in 2020 to include a housing navigator. The City seeks to balance its service-based approach to this humanitarian crisis with the need to address the public safety, environmental, wildfire safety and quality-of-life impacts of homelessness on the community.

The results from the Los Angeles Homeless Service Authority (LAHSA) Homeless Count on January 25, 2023, showed a continuing reduction in people experiencing homelessness in Malibu. Since 2017, when the City started tracking the data, the City’s homeless population has continuously declined as follows:

2017 – 178

2018 – 155

2019 – 154

2020 – 239

2021 – 157

2022 – 81

2023 – 71

The meeting link is posted at www.MalibuCity.org/Homelessness. For more information, contact Public Safety Liaison Luis Flores at 310-456-2489, ext. 236 or lflores@malibucity.org.

For more information about the City’s efforts to address homelessness, visit: www.MalibuCityorg/Homelessness.

Submitted by Matt Myerhoff, Media Information Officer