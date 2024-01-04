A wonderful winter’s Wednesday evening awaits! Join organizers Wednesday January 24 at 8 pm when Chamber Music Palisades opens the year with a harp, violin, viola, and flute concert featuring outstanding professional performers from the Los Angeles Philharmonic, Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra, and the studios. Included are works by Mozart, Prokofiev, Bach, del Aguila, and a world premiere by local Todd Mason.

Enjoy the sounds of their extraordinary performers: Cristina Montes Mateo, world-renowned harpist and frequent soloist with major orchestras; Maya Magub, British violinist who has performed in the world’s greatest concert halls and played on numerous movies and records; Rob Brophy, violist with the New Hollywood String quartet and member of the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra; and Susan Greenberg, long-time flutist at Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra, principal flute at Santa Monica Symphony, and President and Artistic Director of Chamber Music Palisades.

Todd Mason will present commentary on his World Premiere Chamber Music Palisades commissioned piece entitled Magical for flute, viola, and harp. Alan Chapman, KUSC host and long-time Chamber Music Palisades associate, will provide his informative in-person program notes.

Tickets will be available for $35 online at cmpalisades.org or at the door the evening of the concert at Saint Matthew’s Parish, 1031 Bienveneda Avenue, Pacific Palisades. CMP offers free admission for full-time students with an ID.

Submitted by Nancy Varat