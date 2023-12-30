September

Football fanatics flock to see fresh flag program: The 2023 fall season for Samohi athletics introduced girls flag football to the schedule, the sport’s first year officially sanctioned by the California Interscholastic Federation.

Santa Monica sees a small decline in sales tax figures as inflation takes a bit out of the auto industry: Santa Monica’s economy remained relatively stable according to sales tax figures but inflation concerns hit some of the city’s most valuable revenue generators.

High School student arrested for bringing a gun to the SMC campus: A local high school student was arrested after taking a loaded gun onto the Santa Monica College (SMC) campus. The unidentified student is part of Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District’s Olympic High School and those students are currently housed on the SMC campus as part of a district-wide reshuffling of students related to the temporary closure of the John Muir/SMASH schools.

Samohi, district commended by national rankings: In 2023, the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District was recognized among California’s best school districts by national academic ranking service Niche, which ranked the district 16th out of 440 listed California school districts in its 2023 report.

Local Bitcoin business cleaned money for scammers and criminals: A Santa Monican was accused of helping criminals launder money through his cryptocurrency-cash exchange company. Charles James Randol, 33, agreed to plead guilty.

Power problem pivots Samohi to 3-day week: A potential power disaster was solved at Santa Monica High School, ending a problematic weekend at the campus reduced school days for the week.

Montana businesses reopen after trio of burglary attempts: Margo’s, Bardonna and Inkberry were hit on the same day. Thieves successfully entered Margo’s after breaking one of the windows. In addition to the thousands of dollars in damage, they stole several thousand dollars in cash from the establishment. While the other two businesses were damaged, there are no reports of theft from those establishments.

School Board continues COVID fallout discussions: The SMMUSD Board of Education rescinded two prior resolutions, one that enacted a COVID-19 vaccine requirement for district employees, and another that enacted mandatory surveillance testing for district students.

Man arrested after trying to rape a woman in her home: 29-year-old Cordell Dionte Studley was arrested for assault with intent to commit rape after a woman awoke to find him in her bedroom. The victim was able to escape and officials said Studley was seen at the apartment complex two times on the previous day.

Star-making ballet program expands for new year: For the 2023-24 academic year, Westside offered a new free boys ballet program, and the school also partnered with Los Angeles Ballet in a new trainee program for advanced ballet students.

Slobbery spectacle takes place: Two full blocks of Main Street, between Ocean Park Boulevard and Strand Avenue, were filled with slobbery smiles and wagging tails during a dog themed fundraiser.

Sale of downtown properties could result in 570 new housing units: A massive new development was envisioned for Downtown Santa Monica with 570 housing units proposed for construction on what is now commercial property. The project would replace two commercial office buildings and one parking lot with a large housing development that would include affordable and market rate units.

Legendary locals remain in high spirits for anniversary: The year marked the 60th for Bill’s Liquor store on the corner of Lincoln Boulevard and Pacific Street, or as current owner Jeffrey Ruiz puts it, “where the pines meet the palms.” The Ruiz family continues to be proud of the location, which served as a self-starter for Jeffrey’s father, William Stanley Ruiz. William purchased the store in 1963, and Jeffrey started working with his father at 13 years of age, and William’s wife Matilda still does accounting for the store at 95 years of age.

International icon hits historic 114th birthday: The Santa Monica Pier continued to give to the city, celebrating its 114th birthday with a bevy of exciting activities.

Diverse dance program gets students grooving at local schools: To get students moving at Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District, the district included the Ballet Folklorico program for students in grades 3-5. Now entering its fourth year, the dance classes teach the technical side of the art form, while still allowing for budding dancers to unleash their energy.

Transportation talks dominate council meeting: Council failed to conduct its agendized business after a confusing and ultimately aborted attempt to regulate noise from labor protests prompted council members to walk away from the meeting rather than stay late to finish the regular workload.

Operation Veteran Comfort: The Santa Monica Elks’ “Operation Veteran Comfort” sponsored a lunch and provided entertainment for over 100 vets at the West Los Angeles VA recently.

Billboards could be arriving at the Santa Monica Place mall: In a closed session discussion, City Council addressed the possibility of billboard advertising on Parking Structure 7.

SMFD commemorates Sept. 11: In recognition of those who perished on September 11, 2001, the Santa Monica Fire Department conducted a brief and solemn ceremony consistent with the International Association of Fire Chief recommended protocols. Santa Monica’s events included a moment of silence at all stations and a gathering of city officials at Station #1.

Sewage spill closes beaches in Marina del Rey: The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health issued a beach closure due to a sewage spill of about 10,000 gallons of untreated sewage.

Rent Control Board wants landlords who evict tenants with the Ellis Act to go out of business, voluntarily: The Rent Control proposed changes to local rules that would insert “good faith” language into existing regulations that allow landlords to evict tenants under rules that are supposed to apply to individuals or companies that want to exit the rental market.

Santa Monica crime rates inch up with serious crimes surpassing pre-pandemic levels: Santa Monica police officers made more arrests in 2023 but according to information from Santa Monica Police Chief Ramon Batista, the rate of serious crime returned to pre-pandemic levels.

SMPD traffic officer injured after being hit by DUI driver: A Santa Monica Police Department Traffic Services Officer was transported to a local hospital with significant injuries after her vehicle was hit by an allegedly impaired driver.

Promenade struggles with talent-optional performers on the public street: The issue of street performance on the Promenade once again featured prominently during a Public Space and Placemaking committee meeting with the board at Downtown Santa Monica, Inc. raising issues over the volume and ultimately, quality of local performers. As law currently stands, there’s no way that any kind of a minimum standard in singing, dancing, juggling or escapology can be enforced.

Salary bumps drive SMMUSD into budget deficit this year: School finances were better than expected with about $7 million in additional revenues, however, even with the additional money, the district ended the year with a deficit of $11.8 million, a historic high for SMMUSD.

Wilshire Blvd improvements eye safer streets: To combat pedestrian accidents, officials installed paint and post curb extensions along Wilshire. The posts discourage illegal parking or encroachment onto the curb area, and increase visibility for both drivers and pedestrians.

Climate action cultivated with coastal cleanup: Thousands of volunteers from Santa Monica and beyond collaborated on a crucial cleanup effort taking part in Coastal Cleanup Day across the greater Los Angeles Area, hosted by nonprofit organization Heal the Bay.

Police get over $6 million to combat organized retail theft: The Santa Monica Police Department was awarded $6.125 million in state grant funding to continue and enhance efforts to combat organized retail theft in the city. Santa Monica was one of 38 local law enforcement agencies awarded funds through the Organized Retail Theft prevention grant program.

Elementary students absorb advice for the digital age: Grant Elementary School Principal Christian Fuhrer and faculty hosted presenter Julia Storm on the topic of media wellness. Fuhrer said that it’s the school’s duty to provide media training, particularly at the beginning of the year while minds are still fresh.

School district prepares for sale of $175M in new bonds: The potential bond issuance was the third in such series, with this round in an amount not to exceed $175 million. Improvements to Samohi already completed from Measure SMS funding include various safety measures, such as adding cameras, fire alarms and electronic locks.

BroadStage brings top music, theater talent to areas arts scene: The BroadStage, located on the campus of Santa Monica College, returned to programming for the 2023-24 season, hosting celebrated acts in music and theater.

Convicted serial killer with two Santa Monica victims charged with murder of cellmate: Ramon Escobar, a convicted serial killer with victims in Santa Monica, was charged with killing his cellmate in a Kern County prison. According to Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer, Escobar strangled Juan Villanueva earlier in 2023. The criminal complaint alleges seven special circumstance allegations based on Escobar’s seven prior murder convictions, five from Los Angeles County and two from Harris County, Texas. He is additionally accused of committing an assault with malice by an inmate serving a life sentence.

Sky’s the limit for new trapeze school head: Kenna Stevens was handed the management reins of Trapeze School New York’s branch on the Santa Monica Pier, converting the location to Santa Monica Trapeze School, an independent endeavor strongly supported by the area. Stevens secured funding for the project through a GoFundMe online campaign that unexpectedly blew up with little advertising. The school is located between two Pier landmarks, the Playland Arcade and Pacific Park, and is looking to compete for visitors’ attention by offering a family-friendly space and more accessibility for first-timers.

Waymo offers Santa Monicans the chance to be the first to experience a fully autonomous ride: Residents and visitors had a chance to score early access tickets to take fully autonomous Waymo rides in neighborhoods across Santa Monica and Venice ahead of a wider service launch.

Traffic collision at Wilshire and 14th leaves pedestrian hospitalized: A two-car accident at the intersection of Wilshire Blvd and 14th St. sent one victim to the hospital.

Police chase ends on the Pier: A man was arrested after leading police on a brief chase that ended on the Santa Monica Pier. 21-year-old Wilmington resident Nehemias Rivera-Menjivar ran a red light and from police before colliding with a vehicle and fleeing again onto the Pier.

Anti-crime advocate assaulted by homeless man: Prominent City Hall critic and downtown business owner John Alle was hospitalized after a violent altercation with a homeless man in Palisades Park. Alle was recording video in the park when he turned his camera on the homeless suspect, identified as Tyler Jordan Keating who then punched Alle in the head.

Could a Marina del Rey freeway become a park?: A partnership between a design firm and alternative transit advocates proposed demolishing the three mile western portion of what is now the Marina Freeway and using the reclaimed land as park space with about 4,000 affordable housing units on site.

Pier performances headline return of Locals’ Night: Locals’ Night returned to the Santa Monica Pier with a variety of activities and events.

Long awaited mochi masterpieces arrive on Montana: After over two years of planning, mochi ice cream parlor Mochidoki opened at 1133 Montana Avenue, the first California location for the franchise.

Fire destroys the Memorial Park pickleball equipment storage facility leaving players without beloved sport: A fire completely destroyed the pickleball equipment storage facility in Memorial Park, an extremely popular location for Santa Monica’s pickleball-playing community. Jonathan Neeter, owner of the Pickleball Center at 2505 Wilshire, held an impromptu open play fundraiser and received a commitment from a key pickleball kit manufacturer, Selkirk Sport, to help replace the destroyed equipment.

Museum of Flying celebrates the work of former daredevil Douglas photographer Don Adams: A small-scale celebration was held to celebrate the life-long career of a former Santa Monica Resident named Don Adams at the Museum of Flying at Santa Monica Airport. Adams was the official Douglas Aircraft Company photographer throughout the 1950s, the halcyon heyday of the aviation industry.

A well-earned birthday for wellness group: Social & Emotional Wellness Initiative (SEWI) celebrated its fifth anniversary as an organization, hosting a birthday party at Virginia Avenue Park. SEWI has rapidly expanded its work throughout Santa Monica and Los Angeles County, providing free mental health services to community partners.

Sheriff targets retail theft with new $15.6M grant: The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department received $15.6 million in new funding as part of a statewide handout to fight organized retail theft.

Santa Monica Airport celebrates 99th anniversary of first flight around the world: The Santa Monica Airport held a special open day event to celebrate the 99th anniversary of the first ever flight around the world.

Malibu Triathlon gets last minute reprieve: Organizers of the Malibu Triathlon sprinted across the finish line securing an emergency authorization to hold the race after discovery of an endangered fish had threatened to scuttle the event.

Annual art event hits Montana streets: The Montana Avenue Art Walk took place with 150 visual artists showing off their creative prowess.

Award salutes sound of the stage: The Santa Monica High School Theater Pit Orchestra was successful during the spring of 2023 production of “The Drowsy Chaperone,” earning a prestigious award for its efforts.

Local filmmaker triumphs with life-saving crime thriller: Santa Monica filmmaker Atilla Korosi, who grew up in the middle of war-torn Yugoslavia, released his first feature “Live And Die in East LA.” The film is semi-biographical, with parallels between his tough upbringing and the perilous lives of Los Angeles youth.

Art and environment cross paths at Clock Tower: The famed Clock Tower Building on Santa Monica Boulevard was transformed into an artistic display like no other. On the east-facing wall of the building, a projection entitled “Art of Time” by Drasko Vucevic stunned locals, with the project laying base layers of artwork projected onto the building, overlaid by visual representations of real-time environmental data.

