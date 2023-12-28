The lone Latin American band to participate in the 135th Rose Parade took time in its Los Angeles tour Wednesday to practice at Santa Monica High School’s football field.

The Band Municipal de Zarcero, a 308-member band from the Costa Rican province of Alajuela, took to the field in front of media members and local onlookers for a showcase previewing its involvement in the Pasadena parade on Jan. 1.

“On this occasion, we are the only Latin American band [participating], which fills us with pride and gives us a great responsibility, since we must represent the entire Latin culture in such a prestigious event,” band logistics general manager Ricardo Alterno stated about the upcoming Rose Parade performance.

Acting as ambassadors of culture through the Government of Costa Rica, the band also performed at the Santa Monica Pier on Wednesday.

thomas@smdp.com