There I was, watching The Grinch Who Stole Christmas for the 100,000th time. Sitting with my daughter, watching her face light up, looking remarkably like Cindy Lou Who, I couldn’t help feeling blessed. Inside of the chaos of trying to make a living, show up for my kids, clean my house, take care of the car, be a present husband AND buy presents for the impending holiday—I can’t help but to feel like capitalism has completely taken my life and made a raft of it, to get where, I know not.

And then the Whos start singing. After all of the trauma the Grinch tries to impose, they start singing… My own little Cindy Lou Who, bright eyed, understanding something clearly, that maybe is a child fantasy, or maybe not… Maybe underneath it all, the business of life there is something in this moment, this time of the year that allows us to stop and just love one another.

Here we are, the end of another year. And what a year. Phil Brock has realized his life-long dream of being Mayor. Construction hums along on Lincoln and our first cannabis dispensary is open. Some restaurants we love (Dagwoods, Stella Barra and more) have closed and here’s to hoping some new ones are on the horizon. Our issues around homelessness continue to escalate and the promenade continues to fight for its future, its glorious past seemingly only a memory.

The solstice /New Year’s offer a time for reflection, re-grouping and goal setting. I am grateful to live with my family in this beautiful gem by the sea. I am grateful for my community here: The parents at my kids’ school and AYSO and the hardworking city employees who really try to make this the best place to live. Let’s not forget the cooks, baristas and waiters who make going out possible to fun restaurants and coffeeshops possible.

As we enter 2024 and what is surely going to be another transformative year, I am forcing myself to be optimistic. I am hoping as a city we can communicate in a more honest and issue-based manner with respect to the coming city council elections.

On the national level, there are real fears afoot. I’m hoping that the Democrats will hold the Whitehouse and gain some ground in congress. I am reassured by the Democrats’ lead in fund raising. I am optimistic that the clear awfulness and illegality of the republican party is in many ways being brought to justice, and that women and their allies will rise up against laws threatening their right to autonomy. But none of that is certain.

More than all of that, I hope to spend more time with family and friends. Raising a family in this city is so expensive and so often feels like I must pile on more and more work to take care of my family and their needs, such that seeing friends falls aside. Maybe that is the nature of being a parent with small children, but I guess on a larger note, I’d like to say that I wish the same for all of you. I hope I can make more time for my friends and kids, and I hope you can too. We are finite and the balance is tough, but I vow to realign in favor of the people I love.

I encourage you to enjoy our wonderful city. The problems we face may well improve (I believe in us), but problems will always be there. I encourage you to go walk to the ocean and dip your toes in the water and feel how cold it is. To stroll on Main Street in the evening hours and witness the 20-somethings out enjoying their lives—a beacon of a new generation of Santa Monacans calling this place their home. Go to the ice rink with your kids, it’s open until January 15th. Make eggnog or apple cider and enjoy the cold(ish) outside and the warm cozy inside. You deserve it—you work so hard!

Remember the Whos in Whoville, coming together singing in chorus. Mend ties to those we love and make new ones with those we don’t. A time for quiet joy. A time to make the most of our ‘sleepy beach side town.’

Happy Holidays, Santa Monica! Thank you for all the wonderful ways as a community you show up for one another. Have a blessed 2024! Miles Warner