On December 24th at approximately 11:26 p.m. officers from the Santa Monica Police Department responded to an apartment in the 1300 block of 14th Street for an assault in progress. Upon arrival, officers found a male resident inside the unit with serious facial injuries and stab wounds to his forehead, neck and back. The victim was still conscious and able to describe his attacker, who is known to him.

Other officers were flagged down by witnesses who heard the argument and recognized the attacker, identified as 29-year-old Christopher Clay Williams. Williams was taken into custody without incident in the 1300 block of Alley 14.

Williams was booked into the Santa Monica Jail for attempted homicide. The victim was transported to a local hospital.

Anyone with information related to this individual or incident is encouraged to contact Detective Tavera, Detective Sergeant Gradle or the Watch Commander (available 24 hours) at 310-458-8427.

Submitted by Lt. Erika Aklufi, SMPD