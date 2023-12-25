6 year-old Ella Sands has brought the spirit of Christmas to her neighborhood this year.

Every day on her walk to school at Franklin Elementary she would pass by a pine tree on Washington Avenue between 21st and 22nd street on the city property side of the sidewalk. It’s a pine tree and she would always comment that it looks like a beautiful Christmas tree.

Last week she and her mother Rachel talked putting some ornaments on it for the neighborhood to enjoy, and then she decided to make a sign that says “Community Christmas Tree. Please help us decorate.”

“We put the sign and a few ornaments and some battery operated lights and then we waited. The next day nothing yet, but then when we went to turn on the lights at night time an ornament appeared! And then the next day, 3 more, and every day since then more and more ornaments have appeared,” said her mother.

“Some even handmade by other children in the community. It brings so much joy to my daughter and I every time we go to visit the tree and it’s truly heartwarming how people have joined in the spirit of Christmas.”