When blood products are fully stocked on hospital shelves, patients don’t have to wait for critical care. Giving blood or platelets with the American Red Cross in December can help those in need make more holiday memories with loved ones.

This is a busy time for many. Holiday gatherings, travel and seasonal illnesses can all impact donor availability, making it hard to collect enough blood and platelets. Unfortunately, trauma patients in the emergency room, those undergoing cancer treatment and new parents in need of lifesaving transfusions can’t take a holiday break. Donors are needed every single day.

Those who come to give blood, platelets or AB Elite plasma Dec. 18, 2023-Jan. 5, 2024, will receive an exclusive Red Cross long-sleeved T-shirt, while supplies last. To extend a special thank-you to donors for helping address the need for blood, platelets and plasma during the critical post-holiday time, those who come to give Jan. 1-31, 2024, National Blood Donor Month, will be automatically entered for a chance to win a trip for two to Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas. Details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/SuperBowl.

Making and keeping appointments throughout the month can help safeguard the national blood supply into the new year. Schedule an appointment by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

12/22/2023: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., West Los Angeles Board of Directors Blood Drive at American Red Cross Santa Monica Chapter, 1450 11th St.

12/23/2023: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., American Red Cross Santa Monica Chapter, 1450 11th St.

12/26/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., American Red Cross Santa Monica Chapter, 1450 11th St.

12/28/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., American Red Cross Santa Monica Chapter, 1450 11th St.

12/29/2023: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Sunset Masonic Lodge 369, 1720 Ocean Park Blvd.

12/30/2023: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., American Red Cross Santa Monica Chapter, 1450 11th St.

1/2/2024: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., American Red Cross Santa Monica Chapter, 1450 11th St.

Submitted by Marilyn Jimenez Davila