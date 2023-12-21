Ongoing protests against several local hotels have evolved in the week before Christmas with tents, clothing lines and inflatable rats joining the existing picket activity.

Workers have been protesting since July 4 over expired contracts at hotels across the region.

Unite Here Local 11 represents about 15,000 hotel and hospitality workers in California, including room attendants, dishwashers, cooks, front desk attendants, bellmen, cooks and dishwashers. The union says it is seeking better pay and benefits, which workers say they need because housing, groceries, gas and other basic needs are becoming increasingly unaffordable on their current salaries.

The union’s expired contract with hotel operators provided a minimum hourly wage of $20-$25. Workers want an immediate $5-an-hour raise with an additional $3-an-hour raise for 2024 and 2025. The hotels have proposed wage increases of $2.50 per hour in the first year and $6.25 per hour over the following four years, along with maintaining current health care plans and pension contributions.

Some hotels have signed individual deals to settle the protests but so far, Le Merigot Santa Monica is the only hotel in the city to agree to terms with the union.

That has prompted periodic protests at several locations with an increased intensity in recent days. In addition to the regular bull-horns and drums, protests have included tents, clothing strung from street lights and giant inflatable rats.

City officials said some of the new measures crossed legal lines recently, specifically setting up protests on private property and obstructing sidewalks.

“Santa Monica values free speech and freedom of expression, however, local ordinances should be followed,” said a statement provided by City Hall. “While some of the enhanced activity may be considered protected within the first amendment, enforcement will be determined based on what is allowed in our city.”

The Santa Monica Police Department responded to 16 calls over the past weekend related to the protests with most for disturbing the peace. SMPD advised protesters about positioning the tents on private property and monitored their removal.

Officials said the tents did not constitute a violation of local anti-camping laws.

SMPD responded to a call on Sunday evening about a fight occurring between valet staff at the Hampton Inn and demonstrators. After a review of surveillance footage and statements, a report was taken for possible filing of assault and unlawful assembly charges. No arrests were made. There was an additional call on Sunday of a person cutting down the protesters’ clothesline and then brandishing a baton. However the suspect had left before officers arrived.

“The organizers of the protest activity have been advised to not interfere with use of the sidewalk,” said the statement provided by the city. “The presence of the tents in this regard is separate from our work to address homelessness. Our Police Department and City Attorney’s Office continue to monitor the situation.”

The protests have also become a regular topic at City Council meetings. Supporters are asking the City to do more to pressure local hotels to settle and have complained about intimidation and violence against them. Critics have said the protests are a violation of local noise ordinances and say organizers are illegally conducting protest activity on residential streets.

