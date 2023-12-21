Cannabis: With the adoption of recreational cannabis sales, Santa Monica’s only store, Local Cannabis Co., held a grand opening last week. Lines for the first day of recreational sales stretched the length of the block and the store officially joined the business community with a Ribbon Cutting from the Chamber of Commerce.
Matthew Hall has a Masters Degree in International Journalism from City University in London and has been Editor-in-Chief of SMDP since 2014. Prior to working at SMDP he managed a chain of weekly papers... More by Matthew Hall