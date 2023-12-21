In a proactive response to recent tragic events on Pacific Coast Highway (PCH), California Secretary of Transportation Toks Omishakin and other State officials visited Malibu to conduct a comprehensive assessment of safety conditions on the highway. The delegation held a meeting with local and State elected officials, fostering collaboration to address safety concerns along this iconic stretch of highway.

During the visit, officials from the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) provided a guided tour, emphasizing key areas of focus and potential improvements. The tour included a somber walk of the crash site where the four Pepperdine students were killed by a speeding motorist on October 17, underlining the urgency to enhance safety measures along PCH.

Malibu Mayor Steve Uhring expressed gratitude for the State’s attention to the residents and community of Malibu. “We’re thankful for the productive tour with Secretary Omishakin and State leaders and appreciate that we’re getting something done to make PCH safe and avoid future tragedies,” Mayor Uhring said.

The tour was a call to action to do everything that can be done to prevent future tragedies. The collaborative effort between local and state government officials is to avoid future fatalities, minimize injuries, and make PCH safe. Discussions included infrastructure enhancements, increased law enforcement presence, and educational initiatives to promote responsible driving. Next steps also include the City, California Highway Patrol (CHP) and LA County working together to expand future patrols, designating PCH as a Safety Corridor as soon as possible, and moving legislation forward to deploy speed cameras on PCH as soon as feasible.

In a significant move to address immediate concerns, $4.25 million dollars have been allocated under a Caltrans “Director’s Order” for infrastructure improvements along PCH. This funding will support projects to enhance safety and prevent further tragedies.

CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee also announced a proactive measure to increase traffic enforcement in Malibu. Starting January 1, a three-officer CHP task force will be deployed to enforce traffic regulations, ensuring a heightened level of safety for residents and visitors alike.

The City of Malibu greatly appreciates the proactive steps taken by State and local leaders to address safety concerns, and looks forward to ongoing partnerships to ensure the safety of the community and visitors.

Local and State Officials in Attendance:

Toks Omishakin, Secretary, California State Transportation Agency

Sean Duryee, Commissioner, California Highway Patrol

Gloria Roberts, Director, Caltrans District 7

David Doucette, Deputy Director, California Office of Traffic Safety

Lee Ann Eager, Chair, California Transportation Commission

Assemblymember Jacqui Irwin

Commander Edward Ramirez, Office of Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna

Los Angeles Councilwoman Traci Park

Santa Monica Mayor Phil Brock

Malibu Mayor Steve Uhring

Malibu City Manager Steve McClary

Malibu Public Works Director Rob DuBoux

The list of projects to be completed under the Caltrans Director’s Order is available at: http://tinyurl.com/CaltransDOList2023. For more information about the efforts to improve safety on PCH in Malibu, visit the City’s webpage: www.MalibuCity.org/PCHSafety.

Submitted by Matt Myerhoff, Media Information Officer City of Malibu