SMDP's Weekly Guide to Food & Entertainment Goings-On In & Around Town includes Christmas activities like the Pier Locals Night Holiday Extravaganza, a Glowing Review of Willie Mae's on Lincoln, and much more!

SaMo Ice Skate for FREE on Netflix Family Nights: “Guests can visit Ice at Santa Monica for Netflix Family Nights and enjoy complimentary skate sessions featuring family favorite films and shows.” Free sessions over the next week are Friday, Dec. 22 & Tuesday, Dec. 26. https://iceatsantamonica.com/

Pier Locals Night Holiday Extravaganza: A special Holiday Edition of Locals Night featuring the Bob Baker Marionettes & Lincoln Middle School Choir along with other youth activities in the Carousel, as well as a special Mayoral Transition Celebration. Live music by Bay St.-based band, Plow Posture, as well as by singer “Hi My Name Is Lana” inside Rusty’s. Thursday, Dec. 21, 3:30 – 10p.m. https://www.santamonicapier.org/localsnight

Hollywood Chamber Mixer: “Join us at the Hollywood Chamber Mixer for a night of glitz, glamour, and networking with the who’s who of the entertainment industry!” Thursday, Dec. 21, 6 – 9p.m. @ 1533 26th St. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/hollywood-chamber-mixer-tickets-720116336347

Holiday Fun 5k, 10k, 15k, or Half Marathon: Burn off some calories and make some room for the holiday feast! Sunday, Dec. 24, 7:30a.m. https://www.abetterworldrunning.com/holiday-fun-12-24-23-sm

Malibu Lagoon Field Trips: “ Here in deep and dark December it’s a great day for the lagoon. It’s often sunny, although once ice encrusted the lagoon-edges. A veritable googolplex of species. Dress in layers for cool weather, wind or fog, or even sun and heat. On December 24 there’s nothing else going on, so you might as well go birding at the lagoon.” Sunday, Dec. 24, 8:30am & 10am https://smbasblog.com/2023/12/19/malibu-lagoon-field-trips-sunday-24-dec-2023-830am-10am/

Christmas in Venice 2023 – Come Help Feed The Homeless: Join us for our longstanding tradition of giving back during the holidays! For over a decade, Lost Angels has hosted our Thanksgiving and Christmas activities around town, dedicated to feeding the homeless and offering hot meals, essential toiletries, shoes, and clothing. More than just items, we provide heartfelt support, ensuring our community members feel valued and embraced. This event is a wonderful opportunity to involve your children, sharing the invaluable experience of giving back and fostering a compassionate community spirit. Let’s make a difference together! RSVP now to be part of this meaningful event. Monday, Dec. 25, 6:30 – 10a.m. @ Rose Ave. in between Hampton Dr and Main St. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/christmas-in-venice-2023-come-help-feed-the-homeless-tickets-769370506897

What to Eat & Drink?

Christmas Brunch and Dinner at The Georgian: “A California Christmas is best enjoyed by the beach. Views of the Pacific Ocean and the Santa Monica Pier can be taken in from the Restaurant at The Georgian. On Christmas Day, prepared and curated by Executive Chef David Almany, The Georgian will feature brunch service from 10:00 AM – 2:30 PM and dinner service from 4:00 PM – 8:30 PM.” https://resy.com/cities/lax/venues/restaurant-at-the-georgian/events/the-georgian-christmas-brunch-2023-12-25?seats=2&date=2023-12-19

Infatuation Glowing Review of Willie Mae’s on Lincoln: This review of the NOLA institution in Venice states “You can get your hands on some of LA’s—if not the country’s—best fried chicken in roughly 20 minutes.” 324 Lincoln Blvd.https://www.theinfatuation.com/los-angeles/reviews/willie-maes-los-angeles

MUD/WTR Opens on Main St.: This is their “Flagship Location” for the company focused on Mushroom lattes. Their motto is “Energy & focus without the jitters” and serve “a coffee alternative consisting of 100% organic cacao, ayurvedic herbs and functional mushrooms. With just a fraction of the caffeine found in coffee, you get energy, focus and immune support without the jitters, crash or poor sleep.” 2515 Main St.

Twelve Twelve has unveiled its renovated Ristorante, featuring a new Executive Chef, an innovative New American Italian Menu, Italian-inspired Cocktails, and the premiere of Discoteca—a live entertainment experience. Its New Executive Chef Brings Over Two Decades of Culinary Expertise From Michelin-Starred Restaurants. 1212 3rd St. Promenade. www.1212SantaMonica.com

SaMo Proper Hotel Reimagines Afternoon Tea: “ Proper Tea serves fresh takes on the classics with local and organic farm-fresh ingredients to linger over. Palma’s Afternoon Tea Reimagined features and amuse bouche and several courses, served with a glass of Veuve Clicquot or N/A cocktail, and tea selection, priced at $95 per guests.” 700 Wilshire Blvd. https://www.properhotel.com/santa-monica/

Frugal Foodie Venice Beach Event: “ Indulge your taste buds as we take you on a guided tour through the diverse food scene of this iconic beachfront neighborhood. Immerse yourself in the local culture, discover hidden gems, and savor the flavors of Venice Beach.” Friday, Dec. 22, 5 – 6:30p.m. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/frugal-foodie-venice-beach-event-tickets-650406412087?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

Further Afield: LA Ballet’s ‘The Nutcracker’: Dec. 21-24 & Dec. 26 @ Dolby Theatre, 6801 Hollywood Blvd. https://dolbytheatre.com/events/details/la_ballets_the_nutcracker_1



Looking Ahead Around Town: Marina Glow Party & Fireworks (12/31), New Years Eve Parties @ Wally’s, Rustic Canyon, Cassia, SaMo Ice, SaMo Playhouse, The Crow, and The Victorian (12/31)

If there's something you think is worth highlighting, you can reach out directly to me at sean@smdp.com.