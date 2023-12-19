Motorists and pedestrians passing by Calvary Baptist Church at 20th Street and Broadway may have noticed that a familiar Santa Monica Christmas feature is missing — the Nativity Scenes.

The multiple booths with life-size scenes depicting events in the Christmas story ranging from the Annunciation of Christ’s birth to Mary through the Nativity to Jesus’ boyhood in Joseph’s carpenter shop will not be displayed this year. However, the familiar Nativity Scenes sign is posted at the site.

A spokesman for the sponsoring Santa Monica Nativity Scenes Committee explained: “We have decided to take our first voluntary sabbatical in 70 years in order to reorganize and improve this cherished event. Our goal is to return this time-honored display next year to its customary location to continue presentation of the true meaning of the season to Santa Monica, fulfilling its title of ‘City of the Christmas Story.’”

The distinctive multibooth Nativity Scenes display, sponsored by numerous area churches and community organizations, began in 1953 in Palisades Park and has moved to various other locations over the years.

Individuals and businesses that would like to support this longtime community tradition may send checks to the Santa Monica Nativity Scenes Committee, P.O. Box 648, Santa Monica, CA 90406.

Submitted by the Nativity Committee