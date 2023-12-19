Pickleball enthusiasts can now reserve court time at Memorial Park and select sessions to be matched with others at their skill level.

Novice, intermediate and advanced player sessions are available on Mondays and Wednesdays between 5-9:30 p.m. and on Saturdays and Sundays from 8-11 a.m. and 11:15 a.m.-2:15 p.m. A total of 12-16 courts is available per session. The fee for reservations is $3 per person per session for Santa Monica residents and $5 for non-residents.

The city’s pickleball program first started in 2015. During the pandemic, the city partnered with the newly formed Santa Monica Pickleball Club to continue to offer drop-in pickleball sessions at Memorial Park.

As the popularity of the sport continued to grow, so did wait times at the courts, and the ability to play was not guaranteed with the open, drop-in system. The new reservable system is intended to meet the community’s need for an informal drop-in experience while also providing better access to courts. The Santa Monica Pickleball Club continues to be a key partner in offering complementary programming, including pickleball clinics and tournaments.

The tennis/pickleball courts at John Adams Middle School continue to be available for free drop-in play on weekends through the joint use agreement between the city and the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District.

“I’m thrilled to see this new system come online for those who are brand new to the sport, for our intermediate players or for advanced players wishing to play with others at their skill level,” Director of Recreation and Arts Jenny Rogers said. “Through our partnership with the pickleball club and the school district, we are able to offer a diverse array of experiences for pickleball enthusiasts here in Santa Monica.”

For more information, visit santamonica.gov/programs/pickleball.

Submitted by Tati Simonian, Public Information Officer