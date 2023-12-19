The Santa Monica History Museum presents a new exhibition, From the Ground Up: The Life of Vernon Brunson, an examination of Vernon Brunson’s remarkable life in Santa Monica and his impact on the community through his creative and scientific endeavors and commitment to civil rights. Opening Saturday, February 3.

Born into one of the first Black families in Santa Monica, Brunson was a poet, playwright, and columnist for the California Eagle newspaper. Despite encountering barriers in aviation due to racism, he channeled his passion by becoming an electromechanical designer at Hughes Aircraft. Additionally, he founded a branch of the Black Wings Flying Club, championing inclusivity in aviation.

Brunson was a vocal advocate for equality, contributing an accessibility ramp to the design for Santa Monica City Hall, emphasizing the intersection of his work with the broader social issues of his time.

The exhibition positions Brunson within the context of Black architects like Paul Revere Williams, showcasing his collaborations and highlighting his impact on the architectural landscape. Visitors can expect to see a diverse array of his work, from architectural plans to paintings, furniture designs, and even a unique “selfie” mechanism he created for his camera.

The exhibition will also delve into the personal aspects of his life, providing a holistic view of this extraordinary individual. From the Ground Up: The Life of Vernon Brunson will be featured in the museum’s Quinn Gallery, established under a partnership with the Quinn Research Center, an archive for Black Family History. “We are so excited to continue to deepen our relationship and further our work with the Quinn Research Center through this fascinating look at the life of the extraordinary Vernon Brunson,” said Rob Schwenker, Executive Director of the Santa Monica History Museum. “Brunson was a true renaissance man, and we’re honored to present his story.”

The Santa Monica History Museum invites the public to join in this tribute to Vernon Brunson’s life and achievements, fostering a deeper understanding of his legacy in shaping the fabric of Santa Monica.

Since 1975, the museum has been sharing the rich, diverse history of the Santa Monica Bay Area. They are committed to serving the community by providing access to dynamic exhibitions highlighting the depth and complexity of collective history through our extensive collection of historical objects and an exceptional image archive. They offer ongoing programming, pop-up exhibitions, and community events.

The Quinn Gallery is a partnership of the Santa Monica History Museum and the Quinn Research Center (QRC). The Quinn Gallery advances the museum’s commitment to inclusivity as they continue our mission to share the history of the Santa Monica Bay area.

The QRC is an archive of Black family history and Santa Monica Bay culture. It was established by Carolyne and Bill Edwards as a tribute to the legacy of Dr. Alfred T. Quinn, a prominent Santa Monica Black educator and community leader. The museum is located at 1350 7th Street, www.SantaMonicaHistory.org

Submitted by Lisa Dannenbaum, Director of Communications and Visual Content