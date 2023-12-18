On December 8, officers responded to a call for service placed by a city employee who was working out on the beach and was flagged down by some beachgoers about individuals who were seen inside Tower 18. The individuals had already left when the employee was flagged.

Officers responded and found two locks had been damaged and some belongings had been left inside. The officers took a trespassing and vandalism report (Los Angeles County is the victim) and collected the abandoned property. The total amount of damage was estimated to be approximately $50.

matt@smdp.com