Following a nationwide search, the Santa Monica Rent Control Board selected Jonathan Holub as its new executive director, replacing retiring administrator Tracy Condon.

Holub is currently the rent stabilization division manager in West Hollywood, where he has served since 2010, and as the division manager for the past three years. Prior to that, he was deputy county counsel for the Office of Riverside County Counsel. He brings extensive subject matter expertise and public service experience to the job.

“I am deeply honored to have been selected by the Rent Control Board for this crucial role in an agency that so admirably reflects the defining principles of the city of Santa Monica,” Holub said. “My commitment is to bring a robust approach to the implementation of the Rent Control Charter Amendment and regulations. With nearly two decades of experience in municipal, housing, and rent stabilization law, including leading the city of West Hollywood’s Rent Stabilization Division, I am enthusiastic about utilizing my skills and passion to fulfill the mission of the Rent Control Agency.”

Rent control laws, more commonly known as rent stabilization laws, have been adopted by a growing number of jurisdictions in California and many have similar provisions as in Santa Monica. West Hollywood’s rent stabilization ordinance, which was adopted in 1985 shortly after the city’s incorporation, has many of the same protections for tenants as does Santa Monica’s rent control law. The cities are similar in that both have a high percentage of the population living in residential rental units.

“Alongside the Board and the Agency’s dedicated professional staff, my goal is to ensure a continuation of the fairness and transparency that Santa Monica has come to expect,” Holub said. “Importantly, I look forward to engaging with tenants, landlords and all stakeholders in the coming months to foster a deeper understanding of the perspectives and concerns currently at the forefront of the community.”

The Board announced the incoming administrator at its Dec. 14 meeting.

“We are excited to welcome Jonathan to our team,” current Rent Control Board Chairperson Anastasia Foster said. “His deep background in legislation and the legal protections of our charter and for our tenants will continue to protect the stability of this wonderful city, now and into the future.”

Holub will begin his work with the city of Santa Monica on Jan. 2. After a brief transitional period, Condon will retire after 37 years with the agency. Her leadership has laid the groundwork for continued successful administration of the law by the new director and agency staff.

Submitted by Tati Simonian, Public Information Officer