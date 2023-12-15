The Santa Monica Public Library’s acclaimed Soundwaves new music series will present seven concerts in 2024, each on the first Saturday of the month at 3:30PM, all in the Main Library’s Martin Luther King Jr. Auditorium at 601 Santa Monica Blvd.

The year begins with two shows of contemporary compositions for strings. On January 6, the Isaura String Quartet gives a program featuring the world premiere of a piece written for them by Sarah Hennies, and violinist/violist/vocalist Wendy Richman, best known as a member of the International Contemporary Ensemble, performs February 3, joined for part of her set by percussionist Tim Feeney.

On March 2 Chris Jonas, a saxophonist who has worked with Cecil Taylor and Anthony Braxton, presents Music from the Deserts, a video and set of compositions inspired by his home in Santa Fe. His band features Cory Wright (reeds), Lisa Mezzacappa (bass), and Jason Levis (drums), all from Oakland.

April 6 spotlights pieces from recent releases on the Venice-based postminimalist Cold Blue Music record label including John Luther Adams’ “Darkness and Scattered Light” for five basses.

On May 4, guitarist Joe Baiza, founder of SST Records bands Saccharine Trust and Universal Congress Of, brings a quartet with Jessika Kenney (vocals), David O. Jones (bass guitar), and Brian Christopherson (drums).

The final two shows are both by bassist-led groups that combine contemporary chamber music and improvisation. On June 1, six-string bass guitarist Steuart Liebig presents the latest edition of his band Minim, with Breana Gilcher (oboe), Maggie Parkins (cello), and Vicki Ray (piano), then the series concludes on July 6 with The Present Quartet, organized by Soundwaves co-founder Jeff Schwartz with Ellen Burr (flutes), Anne LeBaron (harp), and Charles Sharp (winds).

Soundwaves was created by librarian/musician Jeff Schwartz and composer Daniel Rothman in 2016 to present cutting-edge music at the Santa Monica Public Library. It has received grants from the Friends of the Santa Monica Public Library and the Amphion Foundation, and programs have included collaborations with the Angel City Jazz Festival, Piano Spheres, Jacaranda Music, Microfest, Cold Blue Music, and the Dog Star Orchestra. A complete list of shows, with many videos, is at soundwavesnewmusic.com.

Over the course of almost 100 events, Soundwaves has demonstrated three ideas: that Los Angeles has been crucial to multiple experimental musical communities, from refugee Modernist composers to free jazz to punk rock and beyond, that very challenging work can be successfully presented to a general audience, and that libraries and other public spaces can partially substitute for grassroots venues and other arts resources lost to gentrification.

All Library programs are free and open to the public. Parking is available underneath the Main Library, several bus lines and the Metro E line stop nearby, and there are bike racks. The MLK Auditorium is wheelchair accessible. Please call (310) 458-8600 to request additional accommodations.

Submitted by Jeff Schwartz