On December 7, the Organized Retail Theft Task Force, a collaboration between Santa Monica Police Department and LAPD, made multiple arrests at one local retailer over a four-hour time span. Eight individuals, many chronic offenders, were arrested and booked into the Santa Monica Jail for shoplifting.

This coordinated effort resulted in the recovery of over $500 in stolen merchandise and is part of an ongoing initiative to tackle retail theft. Operations like this one, that combine resources from multiple jurisdictions and across disciplines, help focus attention on the daily issues of shoplifting that get hidden behind the headlines of smash and grabs at high-end retailers.

