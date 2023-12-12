The Samohi Vikings showed out in front of a home crowd Dec. 7, taking down Dorsey by a score of 71-27. The victory put the Vikings at 6-3 on the young 2023-24 season, undefeated in non-tournament play after the win over Dorsey and a season-opening win over Los Angeles High. The 60-37 win over Los Angeles High on Nov. 14 served as the 500th career victory for Vikings head coach James Hecht.

Led by junior Jayden Xu and senior big man Anton Berge Wells, the Vikings returned to action last month after a 2022-23 campaign that ended with an 18-12 record, 4-6 in Bay League play. Last season’s playoff run was a short one for the squad, defeating Calvary Chapel in the first round of the CIF Southern Section Division 3AA Championships before falling to Hesperia.

The 2023-24 Vikings started off 4-0 with wins over Los Angeles high, Cerritos, Oaks Christian and Shalhevet; before dropping three in a row against Oak Park, Chaminade and Santa Margarita. After the overtime loss to Santa Margarita, the Vikings regained confidence with wins over Narbonne and Dorsey. The squad will face off against Whitney on Wednesday before entering tournament action in Calabasas on Friday and Saturday, facing Agoura and Crescenta Valley on those respective dates.

On the girls’ side, the Lady Vikings also returned to action last month after a 19-11 record in 2022-23, good enough to make the CIF Southern Section Division 2AA quarterfinals. The Lady Vikings hit a rough patch in the first month of games, sitting at 2-7 overall with a Friday home matchup looming against Venice.

Samohi Boys Basketball

Thursday, December 7: Vikings vs Dorsey…Vikings win 71-27

Vikings Record: 6-3, Next Game: Vikings at Whitney, Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.

Samohi Girls Water Polo

Tuesday, December 5: Lady Vikings at Marlborough…Marlborough wins 16-5

Wednesday, December 6: Lady Vikings vs Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks)…Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks) wins 11-10

Thursday, December 7: Lady Vikings vs Dos Pueblos— Villa Park Classic…Dos Pueblos wins 14-1

Friday, December 8: Lady Vikings vs El Segundo— Villa Park Classic…El Segundo wins 11-1

Friday, December 8: Lady Vikings vs Valley View— Villa Park Classic…Valley View wins 11-8

Saturday, December 9: Lady Vikings vs Capistrano Valley— Villa Park Classic…Lady Vikings win 6-5

Saturday, December 9: Lady Vikings vs San Juan Hills — Villa Park Classic…Lady Vikings win 7-6

Lady Vikings record: 4-9, Next Game: Lady Vikings vs Charter Oak, Thursday, 3:30 p.m.

Samohi Boys Soccer

Monday, December 4: Vikings at La Puente…Vikings win 5-0

Wednesday, December 6: Vikings at Salesian…Vikings win 3-2

Friday, December 9: Vikings vs Ventura— South High Tournament…Vikings win 1-0

Friday, December 9: Vikings vs Redondo Union— South High Tournament…Vikings win 2-1

Vikings record: 5-0, Next Game: Vikings vs Crossroads, Tuesday, 5:15 p.m.

Samohi Girls Soccer

Monday, December 4: Lady Vikings vs El Segundo…Lady Vikings win 3-0

Wednesday, December 6: Lady Vikings at Torrance…Lady Vikings win 2-1

Friday, December 9: Lady Vikings vs North— South High Tournament…Lady Vikings win 0-0 (4-3 SO)

Friday, December 9: Lady Vikings vs San Pedro— South High Tournament…Lady Vikings win 2-1

Lady Vikings record: 5-0, Next Game: South High Tournament continuation, Saturday

