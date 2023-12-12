One of Santa Monica’s warmest holiday traditions was scrubbed this weekend with minimal notice when the Miramar hotel abruptly cancelled its annual “Meet Me Under the Fig Tree” event — after many of us had qualms about crossing a union picket line.

Shame on the Miramar for this slap in the community’s face, and for choosing to continue its heartless corporate hardball instead of justly settling the strike by Miramar workers.

Many of us continue to hope those hotel workers will get to celebrate the holidays with their families unwrapping an equitable new contract, which is way overdue.

Kevin McKeown, Santa Monica resident