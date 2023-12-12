The case of a longtime Santa Monica resident concerning his current housing accommodations will be moving to a jury trial at a later date.

On Monday, an update on the case of 3231-3301 OPB Buildings against defendant Scott Brutzman was held at the Santa Monica Courthouse, with Monday’s initially-scheduled jury trial date now moved to an unspecified date in the future.

The case concerns Brutzman’s residency status at 3301 Ocean Park Boulevard, wherein the defendant has been staying at the commercial property after the closure of his insurance business at the location. Brutzman stated that the building’s landlord was aware that he was living on the premises and continued to accept monthly rent payments until the notice of termination on his tenancy this year. He said this is due to the property being able to receive in the range of $1,500 to $2,000 per month instead of his $710 payment.

During the court update on Monday, Brutzman spoke with the presiding judge, recounting his myriad of current health issues and the medication he receives for them. While the 3301 Ocean Park unit isn’t designed to be a home, Brutzman still is able to receive the daily care he needs from nurses, including keeping his legs wrapped and protected against infection, handling his medication and checking blood oxygen levels.

Brutzman requested that three medical professionals be present at the upcoming jury trial to speak on his current condition.

For housing, he submitted an application to the Santa Monica City Housing Authority, and was told his application has been “bumped up the list” for senior housing due to his circumstances. He also noted that he has received numerous calls of support following a story in the Daily Press on the case published on Dec. 7, including former business partners living in different states.

“Quite frankly, I’m awestruck by the show of support I’ve received,” Brutzman told the Daily Press. “I’m totally amazed by how far-reaching the [article] has spread [around] the entire country. It’s put me in a good frame of mind and has prepared me to emotionally position myself for [future proceedings].”

