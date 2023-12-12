At about 7 a.m. on December 7

The victim of a stabbing flagged down officers working a transit detail near the 4th Street platform. The crime occurred in the 1500 block of 4th Street. Officers conducted a preliminary search but the suspect had already left the immediate area.

While investigating, officers located surveillance video of the suspect and using the better description of his features and clothing were able to locate him and the suspected weapon sometime in the 8 a.m. hour.

Jadavion Danzy, who is homeless, was booked for attempted homicide. The victim, who is also homeless, was transported to a local hospital for treatment of a non-life threatening puncture wound.

