In a continued commitment to community and the welfare of veterans, Councilwoman Traci Park partnered with New Directions for Veterans and City Departments to host a veterans resource fair at the West LA VA Thursday morning.

“As the daughter of a Veteran, I know that when veterans get the support they need, they are able to greatly contribute to their communities,” said Councilwoman Park. “We can and must do better at uplifting and connecting our veterans to housing, services and other essential resources.

More than 150 veterans received groceries, grocery store gift cards, clothes, and other essential items. Village for Vets, a nonprofit that provides services to Veterans, provided hundreds of articles of clothing for donation. City Departments were also on-site to connect veterans with City career opportunities; expungement clinics for homeless veterans; legal assistance; and other services.

“The VA, community partners and government offices each have their strengths and unique resources, but when we come together to provide the necessary support to our unhoused and at risk veterans we are unstoppable,” said Rebecca Richie Director of Village for Vets.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude and deepest thanks to Councilwoman Traci Park and her dedicated team for organizing the Resource event,” expressed Larry Williams, co-founder, and alumni of New Directions for Veterans and a Vietnam combat veteran. “This gathering was important, not only in providing assistance to our veterans but also in extending support to our homeless veterans who have served our country.”

