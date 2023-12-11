Chabad in S. Monica (Chabad on 17th), kicked off the Chanukah holiday celebration with a giant Menorah lighting on Third street Promenade last week.

Nearly 1000 participants gathered in the celebration.

The world renowned Chassidic rock band “8th Day” entertained the crowd with classic Chanukah songs, and their hit songs.

Rabbi Eli Levitansky (Chabad at SMC) shared the Chanukah message of spreading light, and how even one small flame can brighten a large dark space.

Joining the festivities was councilmember and incoming Mayor Phil Brock. Brock stressed his unwavering support for the Jewish community and for Israel in these challenging times.

The children in attendance led the crowd in prayers for peace and security in Israel.

Participants were also treated to Latkes, donuts, chocolate Gelt, Dreidels, as well as Menorahs and candles for those who needed.

For more information about other Chanukah activities, please visit jewishsmonica.com, or 310-453-3011.

Submitted by Rabbi Eli Levitansky