Santa Monica Public Library invites you to celebrate the season with a host of festive activities for all ages. Bring your family and friends to enjoy holiday crafts, music, and treats, then check out books, music and movies to relax with at home.

Holiday Concert: ‘Tis the Season for Ukulele! Saturday, December 9 / 11 a.m. to Noon / Main Library, Martin Luther King, Jr. Auditorium / 601 Santa Monica Blvd. The friendly ukulele invites all to engage in traditional winter holiday songs from around the world. Bring the family and sing along with Heidi Swedberg and Daniel Ward, who love to share their irrepressible energy and mad musical skills. After the concert, decorate a festive musical ornament. For all ages.

Computer Class: How to Buy a Computer or Smartphone. Wednesday, December 13 / Noon to 1:30 p.m. / Main Library, Computer Training Room / 601 Santa Monica Blvd. Learn what to look for when buying a device this holiday season.

Winter Tales, Snacks & Craft. Wednesday, December 13 / 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. / Main Library, Children’s Activity Room / 601 Santa Monica Blvd. Enjoy cozy winter stories read by the library’s teen volunteers while enjoying winter-themed snacks and a craft. For families.

Lyric Chorus: Songs of the Season. Thursday, December 14 / 11 a.m. to Noon / Main Library, Martin Luther King, Jr. Auditorium / 601 Santa Monica Blvd. The Lyric Chorus of SMC Emeritus College puts you in the holiday mood with their seasonal favorites and festive Broadway tunes.

Happy NOON Years Storytime. Saturday, December 30 / 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m./ Main Library, Youth Activity Room / 601 Santa Monica Blvd. Make some noise for the new year by practicing the countdown at noon! For ages 2-5.

These programs are free and open to the public. For more information on this and other Library programs, visit smpl.org. Santa Monica Public Library is wheelchair accessible. For disability-related accommodations, call (310) 458-8600 one week prior to event. Ride your bike or Big Blue Bus. Bicycle parking racks are available at all Library locations.

