Visual and performing arts programs at secondary schools in the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District schedule several concerts and events throughout the holiday season that are open to the public at little or no cost. Please note if advance tickets or reservations are required as some events do sell out. Contact the sponsoring school for further information as noted. School addresses are on the district’s website www.smmusd.org. The events are listed by date:

December 12 – Santa Monica High School Orchestras Winter Concert. The Santa Monica High School Orchestra presents the 2023 winter concert at 6 p.m. in Barnum Hall. Performances will include the Samohi String, Concert Sinfonia, Intermezzo Philharmonic, Symphony and Chamber Orchestras. Tickets are on sale now, $10 for adults and $5 for students and senior citizens. More information and tickets can be found here: https://bit.ly/Samohi-OrchestraWinter2023.

December 13 – John Adams Middle School Choir Concert. The JAMS Winter Choral Concert is at 7 p.m. in the JAMS Performing Arts Center Auditorium. This concert includes performances by Tenor/Bass Chorus, Treble Chorus I, Concert Choir, Treble Chorus II, Honor Choir, Madrigal Singers and other student-led a cappella ensembles. Tickets are available at the door. Admission is free but donations of any amount are welcome with a suggested donation of $5 per ticket. More information can be found here: https://bit.ly/JAMS-ChoirWinter2023.

December 14 – Malibu Choirs Concert. As Buddy the Elf says, “the best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear!” The Malibu Middle and High school choirs winter concert will be at 6 p.m. and they have invited elementary choir students from Webster and Malibu Elementary to sing with them for their last song, Christmas on the Beach in Malibu. Admission is free. Everyone is welcome.

December 14 – Lincoln Middle School Band Winter Concert. The Lincoln Middle School Band winter concert is taking place at 6:45 p.m. in the Lincoln auditorium. The concert will feature performances by the Lincoln Middle School Jazz Band, Symphonic Band, Concert Band, Wind Symphony, and Wind Ensemble. Concert Tickets are free, but a $5 donation per ticket is suggested. More information and tickets can be found here: https://bit.ly/LMS-BandWinter2023.

December 15 – Santa Monica High School Motus Perpetuus Concert. The Santa Monica High School Choir presents their winter concert: Motus Perpetuus at 6:30 p.m. in Barnum Hall. This concert will include students singing and moving throughout Barnum Hall. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students and senior citizens. Tickets can be purchased here: www.samohichoir.org/.

December 19 – SMASH Middle School Concert. The SMASH Middle School winter concert is at 2 p.m. in the Obama Center auditorium. The concert will feature performances by the SMASH Middle School Band, Choir and Orchestra. Admission is free.

Elementary schools throughout SMMUSD are also in the spirit of the season with holiday events and shows. Please check your school site for information.

Submitted by Gail Pinsker, SMMUSD Community & Public Relations Officer