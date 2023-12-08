The Santa Monica College Musical Theatre Workshop will celebrate live theater with performances of “LARGER THAN LIFE – A Celebration of Musical Theatre Through the Eras” on Friday, Dec. 15, at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 16, at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 17, at 2 p.m.

Performances will be held in the Studio Stage at the SMC Theatre Arts Complex, located on the main SMC Campus (1900 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica).

The lively, entertaining revue will feature SMC students, with direction and music direction by SMC Theatre Arts and Music instructors Aric Martin and Gary Gray, performing solos, duets, and group numbers showcasing a wide range of musical theatre genres.

Advance tickets are $10, plus a modest service charge, and can be purchased online at smc.edu/tickets at any time or by calling 310-434-3005 Monday through Friday. Tickets purchased on performance weekends at the Events Box Office (at the Theatre Arts building) are $3 higher. Parking is free, and information on parking, transportation, and directions can be found at smc.edu/transportation. Seating is strictly on a first-arrival basis. No late seating. No video feed is offered in the lobby area.

Performances are subject to change or cancellation without notice.

Submitted by Grace Smith