U.S. News & World Report recognized Providence Saint John’s Health Center and Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center Torrance for high performance in maternity care.

The annual evaluation, among the publication’s newer specialty performance ratings, is designed to assist expectant parents and their doctors in making informed decisions about where to receive maternity care.

“There’s nothing that touches the heart of a joyful new mom heading home, holding her brand new baby close as they leave the hospital,” said Dan Kelly, chief nursing officer for Providence South Division, which encompasses California operations. “At Providence we strive to provide the best care possible for our mother and newborns and are honored to be recognized among the best for exceptional maternity care.”

The U.S. News Best Hospitals for Maternity Care methodology is based entirely on objective measures of quality, such as Cesarean-section rates in lower-risk pregnancies, newborn complication rates, exclusive breast milk feeding rates, early elective delivery rates, birthing-friendly practices and transparency on racial/ethnic disparities, among other measures.

U.S. News evaluated hospitals from across the nation that provide labor and delivery services, and submitted detailed data to the publication for analysis; 680 hospitals, an all-time high, participated in this year’s 3-year-old U.S. News maternity survey. Fewer than half – 46% – of all hospitals that offer maternity care and participated in the survey received a High Performing designation.

“Hospitals that receive a High Performing designation as part of Best Hospitals for Maternity Care meet a high standard in caring for parents with uncomplicated pregnancies,” said Jennifer Winston, health data scientist at U.S. News. “These hospitals have C-section rates that are 26% lower, and newborn complication rates that are 37% lower than unrecognized hospitals. Parents-to-be can research their local hospitals’ performance metrics for free at health.usnews.com to help them choose where to have their baby.”

Earlier this year, Providence Little Company of Mary earned similar honors from Newsweek.

Also recognized by U.S. News were Providence St. Jude Medical Center, Fullerton; Providence St. Joseph Hospital, Orange; and Providence Mission Hospital with campuses in Mission Viejo and Laguna Beach.

Submitted by Patricia Aidem, Director, Public Relations