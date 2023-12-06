A group of Santa Monica teenagers from CTeen Jr. took community engagement to a new level by baking and delivering homemade pumpkin cupcakes to local firefighters and first responders. This initiative, held at Chabad on 17th Street, is part of a series of community-oriented activities that these teens have committed to, demonstrating their dedication to public service.

Bracha, the coordinator of CTeen Jr., outlines the teenagers’ journey of giving back. “They’ve been involved in diverse projects: from creating blankets for foster children to sending letters to soldiers overseas and organizing gift drives for sick children. Each activity is a step towards greater community involvement and leadership development.”

A parent of one of the participants noted, “These activities don’t just instill a sense of Jewish identity and heritage in our kids; they’re shaping them into proactive community leaders.”

Meeting every three weeks, CTeen Jr. is more than just a group; it’s a movement fostering a sense of responsibility and kindness among Jewish teenagers. With each project, these teens are setting new standards for youth engagement in Santa Monica. It’s an opportunity for teens to grow, contribute, and make a tangible difference in their community.

“We can’t underestimate the power of the youth to make a real positive difference in the world,” says Rabbi Moshe Kotlarsky, Chairman of CTeen International at Chabad Headquarters, “especially today, their sincerity, passion, and idealism should be an inspiration for us adults.”

CTeen is the world’s fastest-growing network of Jewish teens, with 720 chapters in 58 countries and six continents. CTeen focuses on encouraging Jewish teenagers to engage in community service and leadership, fostering a strong sense of social responsibility and Jewish values.

Submitted by Rabbi Levitansky, Chabad S. Monica