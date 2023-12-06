Back by popular demand, Santa Monica Travel & Tourism (SMTT) is proud to announce its highly anticipated and helpful I Wish I had an Extra Bedroom program has returned with over 20 participating hotels. The annual offer was thoughtfully designed to benefit residents and provides a unique solution for hosting visiting family and friends during the holiday season, in addition to allowing the Santa Monica community the opportunity to experience their seaside city through the eyes of a traveler.

Now through January 29, 2024, locals have the chance to explore Santa Monica through the lens of a visitor by staying at one of the several participating Santa Monica hotels at a deeply discounted rate. After checking in to your ‘Extra Bedroom,’ hit the town and begin your reprieve with a yoga session on the beach, taking a long bike ride, hitting the surf, and of course, taking time to stroll through our eight unique neighborhoods.

As a bonus your loved ones can also join you for the holidays this year-at the sea- as these offers extend to them as well – this is especially useful when finding extra space can be a challenge. To participate, call the hotel directly to reserve and simply show a valid proof of ID at check-in at one of more than 20 hotels to activate the offer. Please note that rates are subject to availability and blackout dates may apply.

“We’re so fortunate in Santa Monica to have the opportunity to enjoy the holidays in our beautiful beachside city that offers stunning Pacific Ocean views, a booming dining scene – including 18 Michelin-recognized restaurants, premier and unique shopping opportunities, and world-class hotels, all of which play a factor in why many current and future residents call Santa Monica home,” said Misti Kerns, President and CEO of SMTT. “I Wish I had an Extra Bedroom is not only one of our most popular programs each year, but it provides residents the exclusive opportunity to experience their community from a traveler’s point-of-view, so we encourage locals to celebrate themselves or gift an overnight experience this holiday season and take advantage of these incredible offers.”

For more information, please visit santamonica.com/extra-bedroom/ or visit one of SMTT’s three Visitor Information Centers.

2023/24 Extra Bedroom Rates

Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows — Extra Bedroom Rate: $365.

Gateway Hotel Santa Monica — Extra Bedroom Rate: $197.

Hotel Carmel — Extra Bedroom Rate: $215.

Hotel Casa del Mar — Extra Bedroom Rate: $425.

Huntley Santa Monica Beach — Extra Bedroom Rate: 20% off.

Le Méridien Delfina Santa Monica — Extra Bedroom Rate: 20% off.

Le Merigot Santa Monica — Extra Bedroom Rate: 20% off.

Oceana — Extra Bedroom Rate: 25% off.

Ocean View Hotel — Extra Bedroom Rate: $249.

Palihouse Santa Monica — Extra Bedroom Rate: $295 and up.

Rest Haven Motel — Extra Bedroom Rate: $140.

Santa Monica Motel — Extra Bedroom Rate: Up to 18% off.

Santa Monica Proper Hotel — Extra Bedroom Rate: 20% off.

Sea Blue Hotel — Extra Bedroom Rate: $249.

Sea Shore Motel — Extra Bedroom Rate: $135.

Shore Hotel — Extra Bedroom Rate: $295.

Shutters on the Beach — Extra Bedroom Rate: $425.

SureStay Santa Monica by Best Western — Extra Bedroom Rate: $159.

The Ambrose Hotel — Extra Bedroom Rate: 20% off.

The Pierside Hotel — Extra Bedroom Rate: $297.

Viceroy Santa Monica — Extra Bedroom Rate: 20% off.

Submitted by Mandi Prince, Senior Public Relations Manager