One year after being sworn in to serve as Supervisor for Los Angeles County’s Third District, Supervisor Lindsey P. Horvath became the youngest-ever Chair of the Board of Supervisors. As she took the gavel for her first meeting as Chair, she shared:

“In listening to young people, I am clear that the crisis of the moment is homelessness. From the threat of falling into homelessness because of the rising costs of rent and just living, to the reality of being unhoused while trying to go to school, and never being able to recover from the debt that piles up, the pervasiveness of homelessness in our region is a daily attack on our dream for a better future.”

“While homelessness is the crisis of the moment, climate change remains the crisis of our time. No one makes that clearer than our young people, whose commitment to a cleaner, more sustainable future is unwavering.”

“But, the most insidious, sinister crisis we face today is the crisis of despair. The rate of suicide is unprecedented, especially among women and girls who face increasingly complicated mental health challenges. Anxiety, depression, and substance use are pervasive.”

Furthermore, she concluded with a call to action, sharing that:

“This is a moment for urgency. This is a moment for impatience. This is a moment for profound change. We must march forward together and take bold steps to bridge generations and create the change that we so urgently need.”

At the reorganization meeting, Supervisor Kathryn Barger was selected as Board Chair Pro Tempore.

Among Horvath’s accomplishments, Supervisor Horvath:

Introduced the emergency declaration on homelessness, the foundation for expedited results across the County, and appointed herself to LAHSA where she now sits as Chair.

Introduced protections for renters as essential homelessness prevention, including extending a 4% cap on rent increases for unincorporated Los Angeles County, along with other actions to strengthen the Rent Stabilization and Tenant Protections Ordinance.

Championed environmental action through motions to create a cleaner Santa Monica Bay and to protect our coast from sea level rise and erosion; opened improvements to the Marvin Braude Bike Trail; and today introduced implementation steps for the first comprehensive water plan for the region.

Stood for working Angelenos by authoring motions to strengthen hotel worker protections and created an entertainment business interruption fund. She also supported the WGA and SAG/AFTRA strikes.

Advanced a more inclusive and just LA County by initiating a Jewish Community Safety Plan; rooted out hate and antisemitism in all its forms; and recognized LA County’s unofficial “gay beach”.

Focused on care for system impacted young people and families by authoring a motion regarding Mandated Supporters, and co-authored a motion to create a Prevention framework for LA County.

Submitted by Constance Farrell, Third District Communications Director