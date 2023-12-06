Editor:

I’ve read the recent dialogue on biking around here, and agree with Ms. Paris. As a daily cyclist, here’s my additional insight.

In my opinion, the cement barriers were and continue to be a bad idea:

They take up too much real estate on already cramped roads, adding to our frustration, not easing it.

They narrow the bike lanes, so it’s not possible to pass slow riders, e.g., parents with kids in their electric wheelbarrows; also the elderly. More importantly, they leave no escape route if a cyclist encounters an additional obstacle or aggressor (yes, I meant that).

They trap and keep falling leaves, a serious hazard to braking, and broken glass….because the lanes aren’t kept clean. This is especially dangerous in shade created by the trees dropping those leaves; you can neither see the hazards, nor avoid them, including wet pavement (see previous).

They make turns much more dangerous, especially at corners; bikes entering intersections are not as visible as without those barriers. And, you can’t get to the left turn lane at all.

And, lastly, they are somewhat permanent, expensive, and difficult to change or remove.

In my opinion, the white plastic pylons are a much better solution. The point of their being there is obvious, they leave room to maneuver in a pinch or just to get to the left turn lane, and they’re much cheaper.

It certainly seems the designers didn’t bother consulting experienced cyclists, doesn’t it…? You know, it’s not too late. I see more construction lines drawn on these streets.

Creating these concrete barriers contributes to the growing frustration we all feel in trying to get around. I’m against creating even slower auto traffic. There’s already enough road rage to go around.

Matt Aschkynazo, Santa Monica