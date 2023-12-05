A group of hammer-wielding thieves stole about $50,000 worth of merchandise from a local store last week in a smash-and-grab style robbery reminiscent of other retail thefts in the region.

According to the Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD), officers were called to The Real Real located near the 200 block of 26th Street on Nov. 27 at about 10:55 a.m. after four masked suspects entered the luxury resale store and forced their way past the front door security. Once inside, they used hammers to smash multiple display cases containing brand-name purses worth over $50,000. The suspects then fled the scene in a waiting vehicle.

The crime is similar to a rash of other robberies throughout Los Angeles, but SMPD said this style of crime tends to have a similar pattern and the recent local case may not be connected in any way to other robberies. However, it’s the job of the newly formed county task force to make that determination.

In August 2023, a rise in organized retail thefts prompted SMPD to join the Los Angeles Police Department in the formation of the Los Angeles County Organized Retail Crime Taskforce (ORCT). This taskforce combines resources from various agencies to investigate and prosecute the organized retail theft rings that are frequently behind these crimes.

This theft incident is being investigated by the taskforce, which has arrested over 90 individuals for similar crimes.

SMPD has also received a $6.125 million state grant to combat organized retail theft in the city. The funding, part of the Organized Retail Theft prevention grant program, aims to support SMPD’s targeted and technology-driven efforts to enhance safety for residents and businesses. At the time of the grant, Police Chief Ramon Batista emphasized the impact of retail theft on small businesses and community safety.

The grant complements ongoing initiatives, including increased deployments around retail stores and shopping areas and collaboration with the Los Angeles County Retail Theft Task Force. The funding will contribute to the establishment of the Santa Monica Analytical Real-Time (SMART) center, utilizing technology such as CCTV cameras, license plate readers, unmanned aircraft systems and the Live911 program.

While the SMPD is making progress in hiring officers, the grant provides an opportunity to establish a state-of-the-art crime information center. The SMART center aims to aggregate and analyze real-time data to strategically allocate police resources and improve overall city safety.

Anyone with any information on the Santa Monica robbery is encouraged to contact Santa Monica’s ORCT representative, Detective M. Castruita and quote reference DR# 23-111503

matt@smdp.com