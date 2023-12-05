A homeless man was arrested outside the Daily Press office on Monday after stabbing the building’s security guard.

At about 1:50 p.m. the suspect was seen spreading blankets and debris inside a stairwell on the property. The security guard asked the suspect to leave and after the suspect became aggressive, the verbal altercation turned physical.

Daily Press staff heard the commotion near the entrance to the building and after exiting the front door, staff saw the building’s security guard using a chair and a traffic cone to defend himself from the suspect who was threatening him with a knife. As more witnesses emerged from the building, the suspect fled towards the train station where he was stopped by officers and arrested. The victim reported being stabbed and was seen entering an ambulance with small blood stains on his shirt.

The Daily Press rents offices at 1640 5th Street and while the attack had no connection with the newspaper, several members of the Daily Press staff witnessed the fight and are cooperating with the Santa Monica Police Department in their investigation.

