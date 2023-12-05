On Friday, December 1 at approximately 8 p.m Santa Monica Police Department officers responded to the 1000 block of 3rd Street for a “Follow Up” Investigation related to an unknown male seen jumping over an alley wall onto their neighbor’s property. While on scene speaking to the reporting party, officers observed the subject on top of the neighbor’s garage.

The subject proceeded to jump from balcony to balcony of neighboring buildings while attempting to open multiple sliding glass doors. The Crisis Negotiations Team attempted to talk the subject down, but he continued to ignore their commands while exhibiting erratic behavior. After approximately an hour, he safely stepped down from the roof and was detained pending further investigation. The subject admitted to using methamphetamine and was evaluated by the Santa Monica Fire Department.

The subject, a male transient on County Probation was booked for resisting arrest and being under the influence of a controlled substance. He was issued a citation with a court appearance scheduled for December 22, 2023.

