Council votes unanimously to approve the 2022-23 fiscal year-end budget review

At a recent meeting of Santa Monica City Council, councilmembers voted unanimously 7-0 to move forward with the fiscal year 2022-23 year-end budget proposals. Per the council’s Staff report, this included items like establishing new classifications and salary rates for various listed positions, revising the City’s master fee schedule to revise certain user fees and changes, and authorizing the City Manager to accept a grant award from the California Library Literacy Services and from the Justice and Mental Health Collaboration Program.

Local youth and parents give back to those less fortunate

The spirit of the holiday season is strong in two local families, including two children who decided to give up coveted birthday gifts to aid a vulnerable population. Local mothers Carmen Garcia-Shushtari and Elizabeth Ko had their respective sons Amory and Oliver born at UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center just one day apart in 2017, and six years later, the families collaborated during Amory and Oliver’s birthdays to give back to the medical center’s Child Life Department. The two families collected over $760 dollars for the endeavor, purchasing items from the Child Life Department’s Amazon gift list, consisting of toys for all ages.

Athletes attest to importance of environment in storied careers

The environment plays an important role in athletics, determining the effectiveness of athletes’ moods and abilities, and not many know this better than outdoor sports legends Laird Hamilton and Gabby Reece. Hamilton, a big-wave surfing pioneer, joined former beach volleyball player Reece in a sitdown with Heal the Bay CEO Tracy Quinn for the organization’s inaugural Speaker Series event, explaining why the environment impacts all facets of athlete life. The talk came as Heal the Bay was selected by LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games organizers as one of the groups advising on issues of sustainability.

Deadly intersection becomes a four-way stop

Following the Santa Monica City Council’s vote to strengthen the City’s Vision Zero safety commitment to reduce road-related injured, the intersection at 19th Street and Idaho Avenue was transformed into a four-way stop last week. The decision comes after the intersection was the spot of the death of Tania Mooser and a crash involving citizen Paul Postel wherein Postel suffered four broken and two bruised ribs.

SMMUSD working to address over-identification of Hispanic students as learning disabled

The Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District is working on a new plan that identifies the causes of disproportionality regarding the over-identification of minority students as having learning disabilities. During the Nov. 16 meeting of the Board of Education, the board discussed and unanimously approved the adoption of a plan to address the issue after the California Department of Education found the district was “significantly” disproportionate in the category from the 2019-20 school year through the 2021-22 school year. Findings from the districts “Dispro Core Team” identified root causes of disproportionality, including a “lack of clarity, communication and understanding” of the districtwide support system framework, an “inconsistent implementation” of the district’s English Language Arts program, and a “lack of cultural awareness and cultural competency” regarding inclusion and relationship-building with parents and students.

City Council meeting the last before the mayoral handover

Last Tuesday’s meeting of Santa Monica City Council was a more subdued affair compared to recent weeks as everyone readjusted back to a work routine after the Thanksgiving break. The meeting was the last with Gleam Davis as Mayor, before the handover to Councilmember Phil Brock, which is expected to take place during the Dec. 12 council meeting. Davis joined the City Council in February 2009 and served as Mayor from 2018-19 and again in 2022. She also served as Mayor Pro Tempore from 2016 to 2018.

McKinley kids show off their skills

A fall treat for local families took place on Nov. 17 at McKinley Elementary School, as over 20 students performed in the 2023 McKinley Talent Show. After a dozen students took part in an opening dance number set to Dua Lipa’s “Dance the Night,” individual acts graced the stage for a packed house. Talents shown off included performances on piano, ukulele, flute, violin and drums; as well as specialty skills like ballet and archery.

Vikings dream run stuffed in final moments

A remarkable season for the Samohi Vikings ended just yards short of a CIF Southern Section Division 9 title, dropping the championship game on home turf to the Rio Hondo Prep Kares, 29-27. Another close contest for the Vikings came down to the final play, a missed two-point conversion that would have extended the matchup into overtime. In his final game as a Viking, senior running back Caden McCallum had another heavy workload, carrying the ball 26 times for 157 yards and two touchdowns. Quarterback Wyatt Brown finished a successful sophomore campaign by completing 14 of 23 pass attempts for 226 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

Desperate businesses seek new coalition to tackle crime and homelessness

A group of more than thirty local businesses have formed a new coalition under the auspices of the California Restaurant Association (CRA) to advocate for businesses facing what they describe as a crisis driven by homelessness and crime. CRA is a statewide organization that provides advocacy, advice, support and resources for the hospitality industry, but the Santa Monica initiative is a new model for the group with a tighter focus both geographic and topical. CRA said Hospitality Santa Monica, a CRA coalition, has grown out of the frustration felt by local businesses.

Lady Vikings rout opponent in home opener

The Samohi Lady Vikings soccer squad was back in action for the team’s opening contest off the 2023-24 season on Nov. 27, defeating Bishop Montgomery by a score of 8-0. The team looked fresh and ready for the new season, controlling the pace of the game and giving the Bishop Montgomery goalie a wide variety of shots to defend. The team was also in action on Nov. 29, defeating West Torrance on the road 2-1.

Underserved scholars become ready for success with local program

Underserved youth, particularly those that come out of the foster care system, need an extra boost of visibility to bring their considerable skills and intelligence to colleges and the workforce. Local group Ready to Succeed is challenged with providing that visibility by providing resources and relationship-building opportunities throughout the high school experience. Beginning with youth as rising sophomores, the organization guides students towards graduation, college attendance and career success. Since Ready to Succeed began in 2016, the organization has served almost 500 scholars, including enrolling 130 youths into the three-year program in 2023. Of the students that already took part in the program, 92% graduate college in under six years, and 85% of students transitioned into a career track job within six months of graduation.

Local entrepreneurial women taste success with launch of new whiskey brand

Two Santa Monica residents have ventured into the spirits scene with the launch of their debut drink, a blend combining a straight high rye bourbon and American single malt. Called Lodestar American Whiskey, it’s the result of a collaboration between cousins Anna Axster and Wendellin von Schroder. Both women are self-proclaimed whiskey aficionados and originally hail from an entertainment and marketing background, traveling extensively and sampling all manner of similar spirits from all over the world to develop their taste in whiskey.

Mighty St. Monica Mariners capture CIF divisional title

Saint Monica Preparatory athletics secured its largest win in years in November, as the St. Monica Mariners football squad was victorious in the CIF Southern Section Division 13 championship game, defeating Walnut by a score of 28-21. The team is CIF divisional champions for the first time since 1998, and the victory was celebrated throughout the community, including a commendation by Santa Monica City Councilmember Christine Parra at a recent meeting of City Council. The Mariners’ high-powered offense was led by freshmen in a balanced attack in the passing and rushing games. Freshman quarterback Bradley Cassier threw for 1,707 yards and 25 touchdowns in 14 games, and freshman running back Elijah Wilson gained 1,344 yards on the ground and scored 13 touchdowns for the Mariners.

Iconic holiday show brings dancers back to the Westside

The BroadStage in Santa Monica recently played host to Westside Ballet’s celebration of “The Nutcracker,” with the 2023 production marking the 50th anniversary of Westside’s “Nutcracker” shows. To celebrate the occasion, the ballet company reached out to three alumni to take center stage as the Sugar Plum Fairy character, those being now-professional dancers Tiler Peck, Lucia Connolly and Lyrica Woodruff. Peck’s involvement in the Dec. 2 and Dec. 3 performances caused quite the stir in the local arts community, as the ballerina rose the ranks after her training at Westside to become a principal dancer with the New York City ballet, and is known as one of the country’s leading ballerinas.

Spreading the Boy Scout message, one Christmas tree at a time

For 50 years, the Boy Scouts of America Troop 2 of Santa Monica has run its own Christmas tree lot, turning the typical holiday purchase into a memorable experience. The lot at 2919 Wilshire Blvd is an immaculate setup of trees in all different types and sizes, and the lot also sells wreaths and flowers for holiday gatherings. Starting in 1973, the scout troop has had the monthlong fundraiser take place, bringing in customers from all across Los Angeles, and the fundraiser helps bring scouts along for activities like monthly campouts, a February ski trip and an annual summer camp adventure.

Medal of Honor recipients visit Pacific Palisades

The American Legion Palisades Post 283 hosted five of the 65 living Medal of Honor recipients in November. About two dozen kids showed up to the first mentorship session followed by a second panel for adults. American Legion Palisades Post 283 commander Jim Craigg said that hosting the event bridges “history with the future” and “[inspires] us all to remember and carry forward the values of courage, sacrifice and patriotism.”

