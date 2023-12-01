The lot has changed locations again this year but the holiday spirit is as strong as ever

With Black Friday in the rearview, the hectic race to grab gifts for loved ones is officially on. From scouring local shops to pursuing deals on online markets, the seemingly joyful holiday season can turn stressful in a flash in the attempt to make everything perfect. While the pursuit of holiday perfection can be a pain, buying one mainstay Christmas item provides a small sense of relaxation, comfort and camaraderie for those in Santa Monica.

For 50 years, the Boy Scouts of America Troop 2 of Santa Monica has run its own Christmas tree lot, turning the typical holiday purchase into a memorable experience helping the next generation of community stewards. The lot at 2919 Wilshire Blvd is an immaculate setup of trees in all different types and sizes, so even the pickiest of families can grab their desired plant, all while raising funds for the scout troop’s yearly activities. Trees range from 3-12 feet in height, including the holiday classic Douglas Fir trees, and the lot also sells wreaths and flowers for holiday gatherings.

Starting in 1973, the scout troop has had the monthlong fundraiser take place, bringing in customers from Santa Monica and across the West Los Angeles area. Tree Lot Chair Stephan Corbel says that the troop has had customers from places like Brentwood, Bel Air, Culver City and the San Fernando Valley.

“It’s a very good time to share … to give a bit of excitement to all the community about Christmas, because we’re starting like four weeks before,” Corbel said. “So they’re in the mood to go [here], that’s something that we like to offer to the community. A bit of [warmth], a bit of happiness, and [joy]. Sometimes, it’s difficult days, we all have a tough time, [but] having a good time here, experiencing buying a nice tree, it’s great.”

The customer experience begins with a greeting from the scouts who volunteer their time after school or on the weekends. Scouts run through the entire process, from a warm welcome to picking out the tree itself, then loading the tree onto vehicles before customers exit the lot. The troop is trained during weekly meetings before tree lot season, reminding the scouts about everything from the procedural (how to tie a knot to load the tree onto a vehicle) to the moral. How to approach customers and how to be welcoming, Corbel says, is just as important for a scout as the typical practicality and workmanship typically associated with the group.

“That’s important … for them to learn, and to also be in connection with the community … sometimes you see a young couple who just moved [to] Santa Monica, that just arrived, and we want to welcome them,” Corbel said. “[They’ll say] ‘hey guys, welcome to our community, let’s have a good time, please select a tree or wreath and enjoy the winter time.’”

Coveted merit badges for burgeoning scouts can be achieved through the fundraiser project, anything from communications, business and marketing to environment, nature and wood carving. One scout gained a wood carving badge by taking wood from Washington and turning it into three festive reindeer art pieces.

Along with walking customers through the tree-purchasing process on the lot, as well as caring for the “Class A” trees purchased from an Oregon farm during the season, scouts also take part in the tradition of tree delivery. Scouts will load up trees and ride alongside alumni volunteers to bring the merry to your door.

“That’s something people love as a tradition … we’ve [had] customers coming from grandparents to parents to little kids … it’s kind of a cute story when you hear that because we’re talking about the holidays, [saying] merry Christmas, so everything is joyful,” Corbel said of the delivery process.

Open until Christmas Eve, funds from the tree lot go towards the troop’s various trips throughout the year, including a monthly campout in California, an annual ski trip in February and a two-week summer camp adventure that puts scouts in canoes in Minnesota and backpacking through Wyoming.

The funds not only provide the trips, it provides the chance for families to send their scouts on the trips with expenses paid for, with Corbel noting that they make sure “everybody has a chance” to learn and grow with their friends.

“That’s also a Boy Scout,” he said. “It’s also learning about life and also learning what is [in] the communities, making sure everybody gets a chance in this life. We want to be sure when you start, especially when you’re 12 years old, that you get the same chance as any other kids in your life.”

The lot is open daily, available from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekends. Each customer also receives a free ornament, complete with seeds inside that when grown, gives families a batch of mixed herbs for the holidays.

