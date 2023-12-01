Medal: The American Legion Palisades Post 283 hosted five of the 65 living Medal of Honor recipients last week. About two dozen kids showed up to the first mentorship session followed by a second panel for adults.

“Hosting an event with such distinguished Medal of Honor recipients was not only an honor but a profound reminder of the bravery and sacrifice these heroes have shown. Seeing the interaction between the youngest generation and these living legends, who represent the best of American valor and spirit, was incredibly moving. It’s moments like these that bridge history with the future, inspiring us all to remember and carry forward the values of courage, sacrifice, and patriotism,” said Jim Cragg, American Legion Palisades Post 283 commander.