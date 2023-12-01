A Los Angeles man has been sentenced to 120 months in federal prison for committing a carjacking and used a BB gun to commit eight armed robberies of gas stations and convenience stores in Los Angeles County earlier this year.

Namir Malik Ali Greene, 23, was sentenced by United States District Judge Sherilyn Peace Garnett, who also ordered him to pay $17,084 in restitution. Greene pleaded guilty on September 23 to one count of Hobbs Act robbery.

On the morning of April 4, Greene robbed a gas station in Marina del Rey. Greene made a purchase and remained inside of the store until all other customers left the business. After all the customers inside of the business left, Greene placed a brown paper bag on the counter and told the clerk, “Put everything in there,” according to his plea agreement.

Greene pointed what appeared to be a black semi-automatic handgun, but what in fact was a BB gun, at the clerk while demanding the money. In fear, the clerk emptied the cash register and placed $700 into the brown paper bag. Greene then fled the store.

Greene committed seven additional armed robberies from April 4 to April 8 of gas stations and convenience stores in Long Beach, Whittier, South Los Angeles, Pomona, and Culver City.

On April 15, Greene – while armed with a BB gun – carjacked the owner of a 2010 Honda Accord. On April 17, while driving the car that he had carjacked, Greene led officers on a pursuit during which he drove over 90 miles per hour, almost crashed into a bystander motorist, drove against oncoming traffic, and crashed into a curb, according to court documents.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives’ Orange County Violent Crime Task Force (OCVCTF) investigated this matter, with assistance from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Robbery Homicide Division and the Ontario Police Department.

Submitted by Ciaran McEvoy, US Attorney’s Office