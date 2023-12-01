The innovations and challenges in the US over the past 100 years are memorable. From solo flights over the Atlantic to men landing on the moon, the completion of the Empire State Building to the fall of the World Trade Towers, the advent of television to the introduction of personal computers and the internet, discovering the structure of DNA to developing mNRA vaccines for Covid, change has defined the century.

One hundred years ago the Santa Monica Lions Club was formed by a small group of businessmen hoping to make a difference in their community. In that time the Club has funded scholarships, planted trees, funded meals and food for those in need, and helped screen for sight-threatening eye diseases and provided access to treatments. The Club evolved, welcoming women and most recently joining forces with the Pacific Palisades Lions to become the Santa Monica Pacific Palisades (SMPP) Lions Club.

Last month we celebrated our centennial with a Roaring Twenties-themed gala, complete with art deco décor, period costumes and live jazz music by the Jazz Cliffhangers. After a heartfelt and humorous Santa Monica Lions history presented by Past District Governor and Santa Monica Lion, Carol Ann Emmitt, guests enjoyed dancing, a specially selected buffet dinner, beautiful raffle baskets and silent auction filled with unique Santa Monica experiences.

To kick off our next 100 years, Susan DeRemer passed the gavel to Kingsley Fife as the next president in out tri-presidency, at our November meeting. This was followed by our newest member, Derrick Beerensteyn, sharing his journey as a small child in Suriname to becoming a Lion and then moving his family to California. It was very engaging and included a slide show documenting his life. Since he has brought our social media to a whole new level, this was not surprising. Kathy Boole led a lively discussion about our successful gala, with new ideas for next year’s fundraising event.

Next for the SMPP Lions is bell ringing for the Salvation Army Red Kettle Day on Friday, December 1st, from 10 am – 4 pm at the Santa Monica Bristol Farms. This will be followed by the annual counting party that evening.

Our annual Holiday Party follows on Sunday, December 10th from 3 – 6 pm at Tony P’s Dockside Grill in Marina del Rey. An we will close out December and 2023 with our dinner meeting on Wednesday, December 13 at the Elks Lodge from 6 – 7:30 p.m., when the Salvation Army Band will lead us in singing Christmas and Hannukah songs.

If you are interested in joining us for any of these fun activities, or are considering becoming a SMPP Lion, please reach out to Kingsley at 310-454-2960 or smpplionsclub@gmail.com. You can also learn more about us from our Facebook, Instagram and website.

Susan DeRemer