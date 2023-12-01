Greetings! Hello December! Hard to believe that 2023 is coming to an end with the holidays on the horizon. We want to thank you all for an amazing year. We are grateful for your support as we continue to grow our markets. We know that we have our work cut out for us but, with gratitude for you, our devoted community and so many dedicated farmers bringing the very best fresh picked, California produce to the market every week, rain or shine, we know that together, we can do anything.

Over the years, it has been a pleasure to visit farms across the state. There is a lot to learn from these passionate farmers about their growing practices, their wins and their losses, challenges, and successes. When asked why they work so hard, most farmers will tell you that they are invested in feeding their communities. Their generosity is overwhelming.

So, when you are thinking about gifting during this holiday season, consider shopping farmers markets to fill holiday baskets and boxes. Show friends and family how much you care by giving them the freshest most amazing farmers market produce and farm-based products. Guaranteed to be the best care package ever!!

Cheers! Wishing everyone peace, joy, health, and happiness.

Carla Rosin