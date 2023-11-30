Officials from Providence Saint John’s said that while it’s heartbreaking, especially during the holiday season, they have two unidentified patients in their ICU at Providence Saint John’s Health Center and are seeking help in finding their family members.

One patient is a woman believed to be 70 to 80 years old, 5-feet, 5-inches and 129 pounds. She was found in an alley Wednesday in the Santa Monica area and brought by ambulance to Providence Saint John’s.

She is unable to participate in her care, nor is the second patient, a young man who appears to be in his mid-20s.

He’s 5-feet, 10 inches and just 107 pounds. He was found unconscious under an overpass in the Los Angeles/Santa Monica area about 5 p.m. on Nov. 17. He, too was brought to Providence Saint John’s and in need of a family member to make his health care decisions.

If you know either of these patients, please contact the hospital ICU at (310) 829-8745 or call the main number, (310) 829-5511, and ask for the House Supervisor’s office.

Submitted by Patricia Aidem