The Samohi Lady Vikings soccer squad was back in action for the team’s opening contest of the 2023-24 season Monday, defeating Bishop Montgomery by a score of 8-0.

The team looked fresh and ready for the new season, controlling the pace of the game and giving the Bishop Montgomery goalie a wide variety of shots to defend. The team will be back in action on Wednesday, heading on the road to face West Torrance.

