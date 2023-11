A fall treat for local families took place on Nov. 17 at McKinley Elementary School, as over 20 students performed in the 2023 McKinley Talent Show.

After a dozen students took part in an opening dance number set to Dua Lipa’s “Dance the Night,” individual acts graced the stage for a packed house consisting of parents and McKinley staff.

Talents shown off included performances on piano, ukulele, flute, violin and drums; as well as specialty skills like ballet and archery.

