LA advances restrictions on new hotel development

A proposal to force hotel developers to replace housing lost in the development process advanced out of the Los Angeles City Planning Commission last week as part of a deal between the city and a local labor union. The proposed ordinance would require developers to replace any housing lost to hotel construction, increase community input into hotel projects, strengthen oversight of properties that host disturbing parties or tolerating trafficking or other criminal activity on their premises (including short-term rentals, hotels and other properties) and increase the supply of interim housing.

Chamber welcomes eclectic group of new stores with ribbon cuttings

The Santa Monica Chamber of Commerce worked through rain and shine last week, hosting a variety of ceremonies to welcome new businesses and owners into the city. These businesses included PicklePop, We Rock the Spectrum indoor playground and gym, and Western Window Systems Architectural Design Studio, which are some of many new businesses in the city.

Collective of cultural trailblazers graces the Viceroy

The Viceroy hotel in Santa Monica was host to the second installment of city cultural conversations on Nov. 16, holding the Culture Collective’s curated event series with guests Roger Gastman and DJ Jason Bentley. Featuring a sit-down interview with CEO Michelle Edgar and Roger Gastman, a world-renowned graffiti artist and art historian, the Culture Collective event series celebrates the wide variety of art and media projects LA has to offer.

Will Rogers goes to the Farm

During the 2021-22 school year, Will Rogers Learning Academy introduced a regenerative farm on the corner of 16th and Maple Street, serving as one of the first such working farms on a school campus in the Los Angeles area. Beginning as a collaboration between local parents and farmers, the farm serves as both hubs for learning for Will Rogers students and as a local food hub for Santa Monica residents.

Lack of affordable housing construction undermines local development rules

Santa Monica’s failure to build enough affordable housing has once again jeopardized local control over new development. According to state regulators, Santa Monica did not build enough units in the very low, low and moderate income levels in recent years and that deficit now puts the city under a state law that allows anyone building a project with at least 50% affordable units to bypass design rules. However, the law’s additional requirements on developers make it generally undesirable as a regulatory option and local officials said that while they have to comply with the law, they do not think it will have an impact on local development.

Metro stresses safety after several car-train accidents

The Metro Los Angeles’ Expo line ends each trip in Santa Monica, with stops in Downtown at the corner of 4th Street and Colorado Avenue, 17th Street and Santa Monica College, and the 26th Street/Bergamot station. Safety at these stops is a priority for Metro after several accidents occurred in 2023. On June 23, an Expo train came in contact with a car making an illegal left turn at the 14th Street and Colorado Avenue crossing. On June 28, another illegal left turn from a motorist resulted in an accident at 6th Street and Colorado Avenue. On Sept. 23, the crossing of 7th Street and Colorado Avenue was host to another train/car accident.

City Council votes unanimously to support California Proposition 1

At the most recent meeting of Santa Monica City Council, councilmembers voted unanimously to support California Proposition 1 at the request of councilmembers Caroline Torosis, Jesse Zwick and Mayor Gleam Davis. The proposition will reallocate billions of dollars to Californians with the most severe mental health needs, including those living in encampments and those with the highest problems with addiction and substance use.

DA candidates come to club meeting for intensive debate

Candidates for the role of Los Angeles County District Attorney squared off in a Nov. 15 debate held at the Santa Monica Public Library, hosted by the Santa Monica Democratic Club for its November meeting. Incumbent District Attorney George Gascón and seven challengers took part in a lengthy discussion on hot-button issues such as Gascón’s record as DA, the balancing of reform and punishment tactics, and the recently-implemented Zero Bail system in the county.

Giving Tuesday offers an opportunity to donate to really worthy causes

This week’s Giving Tuesday occasion offers the opportunity for locals to support charitable organizations, such as the Santa Monica Animal Shelter Foundation, which is in need of support as they get about 500 intakes every year from a number of sources. The shelter recently completed an extension for the dog kennels and visiting area, but they are looking forward to another improvement project renovating the cat and kitten ISO room, with early estimates bringing the cost to over $50,000.

Music excellence elemental during group anniversary celebration

Elemental Music in Santa Monica is celebrating its milestone 20th season for programming in 2023-24, crafting after-school ensembles for elementary, middle and high school students. Over 3,000 students have participated in the program over the years, with multiple alumni eventually returning to teach classes as professional musicians and educators. The main class is the Elemental Strings program, consisting of around 70 students in grades 3-5 learning how to play in an orchestra and within a smaller chamber section.

City Attorney and Rent Control Board making an effort to curb record high evictions

At the Nov. 9 meeting of the Santa Monica Rent Control board, discussions were had about a concerning trend in the “tenant eviction” crisis, brought on by expired COVID-19 protections, various worker strikes and increasing inflation. Record high evictions, specifically unlawful detainers, have been filed in the past year and have put pressure on the city to pass initiatives mitigating the trend. A plan to curb evictions discussed by the board included addressing evictions due to small rental debts and unpermitted work, and also expanding standards for permanent relocation fees and buyout ordinances.

ross@smdp.com