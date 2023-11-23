SMDP’s Weekly Guide to Food & Entertainment Goings-On In & Around Town includes multiple Turkey Trot options, FREE ice skating at SaMo Ice, and much more!

Turkey Trot: It’s time for the Turkey Trot 5k, 10k, 15k, or Half Marathon on Thanksgiving Day & Black Friday. Pick your day and speed and work up an appetite or burn some Thanksgiving calories running or walking along the beach path. Thursday Nov. 23 & Friday Nov. 24, 7:45a.m. – 12:00p.m. @ Crescent Bay Park 2000 Ocean Ave. Click here for more information and tickets.

SaMo Ice Skate for FREE on Netflix Family Nights: “Guests can visit Ice at Santa Monica for Netflix Family Nights and enjoy complimentary skate sessions featuring family favorite films and shows.” Free sessions this weekend are Friday, Saturday & Sunday, Nov. 24-26 @ 5:30p.m. https://iceatsantamonica.com/

Orange Balloon Sale on Montana Ave.: Join us on Friday, November 24th and Saturday, November 25th from 10-6 and support the LOCAL community this holiday season! Small businesses need your help more than ever so this year, consider shopping small instead of ordering online! Join us for great prices, good food, and plenty of smiling faces! Saturday & Sunday, Nov. 24 & 25, 10 am – 6 pm https://www.facebook.com/events/1382579038999596

The Fast and the Feathered -5K, 10K, 15K, and Half Marathon: The runs raise money for K9 Kismet, which is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, all volunteer, foster-based rescue “that believes in the compassionate rescue and rehabilitation of dogs who are likely to be overlooked or deemed less adoptable due to age, health, emotional state, or breed.” Saturday Nov 25. More details here.

Malibu Lagoon Parents & Kids Field Trip: SaMo Bay Audubon Society is again giving monthly bird walks for parents with young children. Sunday, Nov. 26 @ 8:30a.m. & 10a.m. https://smbasblog.com/

50th Annual Holiday Performance of Tchaikovsky’s “The Nutcracker” Ballet: The Westside School of Ballet, the SMC Nutcracker Symphony and SMC dancers “live, in-theater performance” includes Tchaikovsky’s “majestic score” and Balanchine’s “exuberant choreography, falling snow, and a Christmas tree that grows.” Performances will be held at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 25 & Sunday, Nov. 26, and again on Saturday, Dec. 2, & Sunday, Dec. 3, @ the SMC Performing Arts Center, 1310 11th St . https://westsideballet.com

Coffee & Community Event (FREE): The Starbucks @ Lincoln & Marine is hosting a community/charity event that includes free coffee and holiday tastings, city officials, SMPD, arts & crafts, and much more. Tuesday, Nov. 28, 5-7p.m. @ 3020 Lincoln Blvd.

SaMo Public Library Presents International Game Month: For the month of November, the Library will host board game sessions for families, teens, adults, and seniors. November is International Games Month, a worldwide initiative that aims to reconnect communities through games at the Library. From board games to card games, tabletop games to video games, November is all about gaming. Game Day for Grownups is Tuesday, November 28, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. @ Main Library, Multipurpose Room, 601 Santa Monica Blvd.

Holiday Pet Pageant @ SaMo Ice: “Get your pup ready to sashay down the runway at our pet paw-rade! Ice at Santa Monica is on the lookout for the most stylishly dressed pooch. Contestants will be judged on costume, strut and overall holiday spirit. Prizes will be awarded for first, second and third place.” Wednesday, Nov. 29, 7 – 10p.m. https://iceatsantamonica.com/santa-monica-events/

What to Eat & Drink Around Town?

NY Times List of the 25 Best Restaurants in LA Includes Local Favorites: This list of their “current favorites in one of the greatest food cities in the world” includes SaMo favorites Pasjoli and Birdie G’s.

The Infatuation’s “ LA’s Best New Restaurants Of 2023″ List: Both The Great Outdoors and Shirube make this list.

Salt & Straw Black Friday Offer: Get a free Scoop with purchase of in-store gift card beginning on Friday, Nov. 24 through Christmas Eve. Yum! 1357 Abbot Kinney Blvd.



Looking Ahead Around Town: Montana Ave. Holiday Walk (Dec. 2), Venice Art Crawl (Dec. 7), Main St. Tree Lighting & Holiday Festival (Dec. 9)

If there’s something you think is worth highlighting, you can reach out directly to me at sean@smdp.com. Here are my past columns and let me know if you have any feedback on Around Town: Turkey Trots & Free Ice Skating.