According to the Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD), on Tuesday, November 21, at approximately 12:45p.m. officers were dispatched to the 500 block of 9th Street to investigate a possible residential burglary, where a suspicious vehicle was seen driving away.

Officers located a matching vehicle leaving the general area, while additional officers confirmed the residential burglary had occurred. SMPD officers initiated a traffic stop and detained the occupants of the vehicle.

During the investigation, officers located a safe inside the suspects’ vehicle belonging to the resident, along with other items of evidence. The occupants of the vehicle, 23-year-old Christofer Martinez Infante (DOB 8/4/2000) and 22-year-old Jeffrey Owen Wright (DOB 1/7/2001) were both charged with Residential Burglary and are being held without bail.

This investigation is on-going and limited details are available at this time. Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact Detective Isaac Reyes on 310-458-4852, Detective Sgt. Lozano on 310-458-8774 or the Watch Commander at 310-458-8426 (24 hours).

Scott fell in love with Santa Monica when he was much younger and now, after living and working in five different countries, he has returned. He's written for the likes of the FT, NBC, the BBC and CNN.