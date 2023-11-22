According to the Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD), on Tuesday, November 21, at approximately 12:45p.m. officers were dispatched to the 500 block of 9th Street to investigate a possible residential burglary, where a suspicious vehicle was seen driving away.

Officers located a matching vehicle leaving the general area, while additional officers confirmed the residential burglary had occurred. SMPD officers initiated a traffic stop and detained the occupants of the vehicle.

During the investigation, officers located a safe inside the suspects’ vehicle belonging to the resident, along with other items of evidence. The occupants of the vehicle, 23-year-old Christofer Martinez Infante (DOB 8/4/2000) and 22-year-old Jeffrey Owen Wright (DOB 1/7/2001) were both charged with Residential Burglary and are being held without bail.

This investigation is on-going and limited details are available at this time. Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact Detective Isaac Reyes on 310-458-4852, Detective Sgt. Lozano on 310-458-8774 or the Watch Commander at 310-458-8426 (24 hours).

scott.snowden@smdp.com